July 31-Aug. 13
Marriages
Leilani Nicole Parker to Wade S. Lentner
Haley Elizabeth LeGrande to Kevin Eugene Long, both of Fremont
Nancy Gabriela Gonzalez Gomez to Luis Edward Castro
Samantha Lynn McCoy to Rayce Hunter Elliott
Vilma Teresita Collins to Jose Rodolfo Dominguez
Ana Gloria Tejada Linares to Salvador Colindres Orellana
Monica Sue Headley to John Orval Lipe
Jennifer Lynn Robertson to Kerry Ray Derby
Tracy Lynn Gross to Carey Lynn Cunningham Erbst
Ashley Dawn Stagner to Bryant Lee Sohm
Kyla Alexander Meeker-Reyes to Tylor Logan Roe
Meghan Leigh Brautigam to Jimmy Joe Schlarbaum
Kandyce Jane Fellows to Joshua David Smith
Mara Elizabeth Weis to Nathan Jack Yeager
Land transfers
Aug. 1
James W. Rowland and Nancy R. Rowland to Leonard Gordon, 1119 N. Green St., $55,000 to $55,500 (contract)
Brian N. Quinn to Brian N. Quinn and Meagen Quinn, 41 Brookwood Court.
Michael L. Ingham and Diana E. Ingham to Jane A. Wise, 419 E. Maple St., $97,000 to $97,500.
Steams 135 LLC to Kristopher W. Musgrove and Natasha L. Musgrove, 825 Ingersoll St., $35,822 to $36,322 (contract).
Jeanne G. Dye and Sabrina Wheeler to Jeanne G. Dye Trust and Dixie Leon, 157 S. Fellows Ave.
Denise Radtke (executor of Michael P. Dugan estate) to Denise Radtke, 500 W. Elm St., Eldon
Olrich Delvoix to Olrich Delvoix and Lessort Delvoix, 502 N. Ferry St.
Patricia N. Mason and Jacob L. Mason to Jon Denniston and Michelle Denniston, 312 W. Golf Ave., $169,900 to $170,400.
G&G Global Investments LLC to Julio Chavez, 305 N. Iowa Ave.
Aug. 2
Scott W. Greer, Nicole M. Greer, Wapello County Treasurer and Eddyville City Clerk to ACC 260 LLC, 308 S. Third St., Eddyville, $526.
Wanna D. Frantz and Sumalee Sharp to Ottumwa Self Storage, 309 S. Iowa Ave., $147,180 to $147,680.
Wanna D. Frantz and Sumalee Sharp to Ottumwa Self Storage, commercial property in Ottumwa
Taylor R. Godoy and Brian E. Godoy to Christopher B. Gerber, 118 S. Webster St.
Kurt S. Bechert (trustee of Loretta A. Bechert Revocable Trust) to James C. Bechert, Carol Bechert and Kurt S. Bechert, ground in Wapello County, $294,000 to $294,500.
Michael L. Egbert to Tiffany R. Schradle, 3 Yorkshire Drive, $200,000 to $200,500.
Patricia A. Parker to James E. Howard, 119 W. High St., Agency, $42,000 to $42,500.
Jeremy A. Shaw to Richard W. Schlotter and Kelly A. Schlotter, 1910 N. Court St., $83,000 to $83,500.
Kimberly K. Riebkes and Angela H. Peterson (co-executors of Mary Clarissa Amborn Estate) to Angela H. Peterson, 11147 60th Ave.
Aug. 3
Carol L. Oldfield-White and Michael H. Oldfield (co-trustees of Daniel F. Oldfield, Betty L. Oldfield and Daniel F. Oldfield and Betty Oldfield trusts) to Carol L. Oldfield-White, land in Wapello County
Carol L. Oldfield-White and Michael H. Oldfield (co-trustees of Daniel F. Oldfield, Betty L. Oldfield and Daniel F. Oldfield and Betty Oldfield trusts) to Michael H. Oldfield, land in Wapello County
Aug. 4
Jerry D. Hamm and Norine C. Hamm to Jerred Reed, vacant lot in Eldon, $15,000 to $15,500.
Michael G. Miller and Lorna V. Miller to Michael G. Miller and Lorna V. Miller (trustees of Michael G. Miller Living Trust), 1952 Gladstone St.
Aug. 5
Wilson B&L LLC to Richard A. Wilson, 11909 Angle Road, $40,000 to $40,500.
Trevor M. Smith to Andrew Martinez and Makayla Martinez, 1310 Lynwood Ave., $166,000 to $166,500.
Lisa L. Watters to Jessica A. Beinhart and Robert C. Watters, 841 S. Davis St.
Salmonsen Properties LLC to John A. Sholes and Rose E. Sholes, 1213 E. Main St., $39,500 to $40,000.
Serena A. Mette to Peyton D. Johnson, 759 Riverside Lane, $108,000 to $108,500.
Dixie L. Parker to John A. Sholes, 815 Ellis Ave., $45,000 to $45,500.
Chippewa Creek Farms LLC to Kristofer L. Logue and Melissa S. Logue, ag land in Wapello County, $330,000 to $330,500.
Aug. 8
Linda T. Herman Estate to Holly Bear Grund, ag land in Wapello County.
Sigrid Properties LLC to JKAT Integrity Team LLC, 2431 Northgate St., $180,000 to $180,500.
Spray Foam Guys LLC to Lindsey Boys Sales LLC, 214 S. Benton St., $95,000 to $95,500.
Aug. 9
Dean Fisher and Andrea S. Fisher to Beatriz A. Lopez, 1017 E. Fourth St.
Beatriz A. Lopez and German Ramos to Christopher J. Beardshear, 1017 E. Fourth St., $83,000 to $83,500.
Ryan M. Whiteford and Laura T. Whiteford to Jenny Howk and Frank Minani, 1405 Brentwood Drive, $225,000 to $225,500.
Rick Wilson and Mary Wilson to Robert Frazier and Jennifer Poole, 529 Appanoose St., $60,000 to $60,500.
Aug. 10
Nathan A. Norton and Makenzie J. Norton to Nathan A. Norton and Makenzie J. Norton, 502 S. Third St., Eddyville.
Nicholas Batterson and Kyle Batterson to Niki Kirkpatrick and Kassidy Kirkpatrick, 402 Elizabeth St., Eddyville, $320,000 to $320,500.
Wells Fargo Bank National Association to City of Ottumwa, 422 S. Ferry St.
Dean Leo Proctor to William G. Glosser (trustee of William G. Glosser trust), ag land in Wapello County.
Dean Leo Proctor to William G. Glosser (trustee of William G. Glosser trust), ag land in Wapello County, $150,000 to $150,500.
Rita K. Sickle to Frank Cloke, 404 Cornell St., Eldon, $39,000 to $39,500.
Swift Pork Company to Gay Say and Boo Paw, 559 S. Ferry St., $165,000 to $165,500.
Larry A. Myers to Samuel Kingery and Jody Kingery, 14535 Airport Road, $107,500 to $108,000.
Becky Hale to F. Wayne Hale, ag land in Wapello County.
F. Wayne Hale and Melissa A. Scott to Arthur Bedford and Pamela Bedford, ag land in Wapello County, $28,000 to $28,500.
Mark Estes to Alysia M. Simmons and Billy D. Barnes, 245 Grandview Ave., $180,000 to $180,500.
Aug. 11
Jake McDowell and Nicole McDowell to Jake McDowell, 439 E. Main St., Agency.
Lucille Frances Starr Estate to George Rumph, Audrey L. Starr, Larry B. Starr, Daniel W. Starr, Dana Warnecke and John Jacob Starr, 16351 Bluegrass Road.
David R. Rogers to David R. Rogers (trustee of David R. Rogers Revocable Trust), ag land in Wapello County.
Spencer Staton to Shanda Ann Peek, 164 E. Alta Vista Ave., $89,900 to $90,400.
Marcus A. Bennett and Kristle R. Bennett to Ana Baltazar Diego, 1302 E. Fourth St., $61,000 to $61,500.
Aug. 12
Daniel D. Burgess and Heather D. Burgess to Agustin B. Morales Acevedo and Quizal Manzana deMorales, 125 N. Davis St., $56,000 to $56,500.
Betsy Jones to Kevin K. Huck, 531 S. Ferry St., $96,500 to $97,000.
Austin Blanchard and Jessica Blanchard to Laura K. Goemaat and Luke D. Goemaat, 633 Crestview Ave., $265,000 to $265,500.
Abbe Jo Grove to Juancarlos Tello, 179 Northview Ave., $158,000 to $158,500.
Michael R. Stockton and Cathie S. Stockton to Earc Pilcher, 613 Lamborn St., $49,900 to $50,400.
Cynthia L. Phillips to Stephen L. O'Brien and Susan K. O'Brien, 546 N. Hazel St. Agency, $189,500 to $190,000.
Cynthia L. Phillips (executor of Kerry L. Phillips Estate) to Stephen L. O'Brien and Susan K. O'Brien, 546 N. Hazel St., Agency.
