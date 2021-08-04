Land transfers
July 26
LaVina Marie Allison and Susan Joyce Speas, trustees of the James Eugene Smith 2016 Trust, to David G. Talbert and Cheryl L. Talbert, 103 N. Main St., $80,000 to $80,500.
Ronda K. Bestle and Rory Bestle to Breanna L. Bartlett, 119 Lillian St., $82,000 to $82,500.
Michael J. McWilliams, Sarah Wenke, to William Larry Birch Jr., Janis Birch, vacant lot, $5,000 to $5,500.
Rose A. Wilson and Rayleen A. Wilson to Lyall Stuhr and Wendy Stuhr, 3 Carter Court, $255,000 to $255,500.
John Helgerson ans Steven L. Roquet to Orada and Khristina Phengsiaroun, 14.74 acres of bare land off Bluegrrass Road, $75,000 to $75,500.
July 27
The Kiple Company, LLC, to Richard Kessler, bare land, Oak Meadow Drive, $70,000 to $70,500.
Joseph Y. Gilbert and Kara Gilbert to Gevock Real Estate, LLC, 807 E. Woodland Ave., $70,000 to $70,500.
July 28
Gregory A. Showalter to Dylin L. Shultz, 1007 Hackberry St., $65,000 to $65,500.
C&C Mfg. Land Co., LLC, to GGS Land Holdings, LLC, no address listed, $5,000,000 to $5,000,500.
Jerry Paulos Jr. And Shannon M. Paulos to Jerry Paulos Jr., 517 Clinton Ave., no price provided.
Michael C. Pettis, a.k.a. Christopher Michael Pettis, a.k.a. C. Michael Pettis, to Myles D. Foglesong and Rachel A. Foglesong, 1017 N. Court St., $103,900 to $104,400.
Sasha L. Buseman to Like Home Properties, LLC, 1134 S. Webster St., $35,000 to $35,500.
Gevock Real Estate, LLC, to James D. Magneson, 1702 W. Second St., $61,000 to $61,500.
City of Ottumwa to Henry G.A. Lopez, 202 S. Ransom St., no price provided.
City of Ottumwa to Daniel and Joanna Smith, 313 Allison Ave., no price provided.
July 29
Teri Annette Lanza to Gregory Greiner and Terri Greiner, 10.58 ac m/l, $5,338 to $5,838.
Geri Lynn Claxton to Gregory Greiner and Terri Greiner, 10.58 ac m/l, $5,338 to $5,838.
Gina Sue Tveten to Gregory Greiner and Terri Greiner, 10.58 ac m/l, $5,338 to $5,838.
James E. Isaacson Revocable Living Trust UDT 3/7/2003 to Gregory Greiner and Terri Greiner, 10.58 ac m/l, $21,350 to $21,850.