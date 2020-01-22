Land transfers
Jan. 13
The Estate of Randall Lee Meyers to Like Home Properties, LLC, 417 S. Ransom St., $31,500 to $32,000.
The Estate of Randall Lee Meyers to Like Home Properties, LLC, 1009 E. Second St., $17,000 to $17,500.
Estate of Minnie M. Breeding to Daniel R. Beach and Michele J. Beach, 546 Minnesota St., $59,000 to $59,500.
D&M Turner Properties, LLC, to Martinez Construction, LLC, 219 Fox Sauk Road, $278,250 to $278,750.
Jan. 14
Thomas M. Bochum to Erwin and Jennifer Balagtas, 922 Lee Ave., $35,000 to $35,500.
Jan. 15
James L. Vogt Trust dated March 17, 1989, with first amendment dated April 13, 2004, by James L. Vogt, trustee, to Gregory A. Showalter, 1003, 1007 and 1009 Hackberry St., $30,000 to $30,500.
Jan. 16
Norma E. Reyes Aguirre to Anna Samayoa, 1029 S. Weller St., $70,000 to $70,500.
Quicken Loans, Inc., to Debra Ann Barnhill, 1716 N. Jefferson St., $79,000 to $79,500.
Margaret Irene Floreth to Edward Hannan, 24113 Ridge Road, Blakesburg, $160,000 to $160,500.
Jan. 17
Idaho Housing and Finance Association to Edward Diaz, a.k.a. Eduardo Diaz, 530 Minnesota St., $52,000 to $52,500.
Kayley Ann Brewer to Gonzalo Gonzalez-Mulgado, 120 E. Highland Ave., $20,000 to $20,500.
Donald E. Sly and Ashley N. Sly to Susan M. Kline, 232 E. Fifth St., $120,000 to $120,500.