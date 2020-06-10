Land transfers
June 1
Eric James Walter to Ruth Musial, 6209 Camp Arrowhead Road, Agency, $16,800 to $17,300.
Brandon M. Cook and Ashlyn S. Cook to Barbara Neill, 402 N. Milner St., $85,000 to $85,500.
Shawn Richmond to Elizabeth Techel, 901 Chester Ave., $42,000 to $42,500.
Jacob W. Mathis to James M. Box and Cynthia D. Hucks, 316 N. Court St., $21,000 to $21,500.
June 2
Area XV Multi-County Housing Agency to Morrison Enterprises of Iowa, LLC, 554 W. Park, $130,000 to $130,500.
City of Ottumwa to Christner Properties, LLC, 310 E. Main St., $2,000 to $2,500.
Katrina A. Stelter, n.k.a. Katrina A. Lint and Jeremy M. Lint to W/Y Real Estate Investments, LLC, 130 Minnesota St., $54,000 to $54,500.
Timothy C. And Robin T. Honomichl to Thomas and Dana Blunt, 1456 50th St., Batavia, $215,000 to $215,500.
Deena A. Epperson, n.k.a. Deena A. Arndt, to Kenia Martinez Benavides, 142 S. Webster St., $55,000 to $55,500.
Ralph William Ward Estate to Dewees-McCoy Properties, LLC, 2280 W. Main St., $28,500 to $29,000.
Robert David Hopkins and Janet Lou Hopkins Living Trust to Brady D. Meldram Trust dated July 19, 2013, bare land on Sycamore Road, $264,390 to $264,890.
Robert David Hopkins and Janet Lou Hopkins Living Trust to Coffman Farms, LLC, bare land on Sycamore Road, $287,681 to $288,181.
Ronald E. Oswald and Nancy M. Oswalt to Nathan A. Wilson and Kara Wilson, 503 Indian Trail Road, $168,000 to $168,500.
June 3
John and Noms Woudenberg to Jeff Clark, 24616 Bluegrass Road, Blakesburg, $53,750 to $54,250.
Grace Fellowship, f.k.a. Willard Street United Methodist Church, to Amanda L. Moore, 1948 Gladstone, $145,000 to $145,500.
June 4
Marilyn Jean Pherigo, trustee of Helen Maurine Hamilton Revocable Trust, to Alfred I. Ahlberg and Ingrid Chacon, 125 S. Willard St., $70,000 to $70,500.
Donna J. Shepherd to Levi J. Kappel, 805 S. Sheridan St., $30,000 to $30,500.
Edward J. Wickenkamp and Angela K. Wickenkamp to Cody L. Craycraft and Sierra N. Spaur, 802 Adella St., $41,000 to $41,500.
Kevin E. Long to DIY Rentals, LLC, 114 Lynwood Ave., $54,000 to $54,500.
Ryan R. Thompson and Heather D. Thompson to Doug A. Sloan and Teresa A. Sloan, 1953 Gladstone, $12,000 to $12,500.
Travis Decker and Colleen Decker to Caleb W. Rook and Kayeleigh E. Rook, 5561 Lake Road, $147,000 to $147,500.
Weaver’s Men Shop, Inc., to Betty J. Bowling, as trustee of the Betty J. Bowling Trust dated Nov. 3, 2009, address not identified, $12,500 to $13,000.
June 5
Loyd and Irene Osborn to Kirby Stranton, 1316 E. Fourth St., $85,000 to $85,500.
Frederick E. VerSchuure and Cynthia J. VerSchuure to Guadalupe Guzman Vaca, Rigoberto Perez Cazadero and Jovany Perez Guzman, 655, 657 and 659 W. Second St., $75,000 to $75,500.