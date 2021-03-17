Land transfers
March 8
Ronnie R. Greiner and Christopher R. Greiner to Jared Smith and Cyndi McCormick, farmland in Wapello County, $350,000 to $350,500.
Alex D. Morley and Patricia L. Morley to Michael Scott Maas and Wendy Maas, 345 E. Alta Vista Ave., $230,000 to $230,500.
Charles E. Vande Noord to Cameron R. Bowes, 710 Grace St., $125,000 to $125,500.
March 9
Michael Scott Maas and Wendy Maas to Michael T. Maas and Marissa J. Maas, 21 Woodshire Drive, $235,000 to $235,500.
March 10
Tom Mouser Trust to Phillip Jason May, 2444 N. Jefferson St., $75,765 to $76,265.
Jimmie E. Rogers to David J. Rowland, 504 Richmond Ave., $45,856 to $46,356.
David and Cayle Rowland to Ottumwa Properties, Inc., $45,856 to $46,856.
Michelle Whitney to Gary M. Short, 1015 N. Wapello St., $12,261 to $12,761.
Ottumwa Properties, Inc., to David J. Rowland, $47,000 to $47,500.
March 11
Elvin and Teresa Brown to Davis Property Management, LLC, 501 S. Second St., Eddyville, no price provided.
South Ottumwa Savings Bank, trustee of Lorraine Gilroy Revocable Trust, to Chad A. Black, rural farmland, Ottumwa, $130,650 to $131,150.
South Ottumwa Savings Bank, trustee of Gwen Hall Revocable Trust, to Chad A. Black, rural farmland, Ottumwa, $130,650 to $131,150.
IMO Huts, Inc., to JKAT Integrity Team, LLC, 304 W. Fourth St. and 121 N. Marion St., $100,000 to $100,500.
March 12
DeWees-McCoy Properties, LLC, to Michael Wallace and Brian Wallace, 505 Queen Anne Ave., $45,000 to $45,500.
Mary Welch to Sara Lee De Kraai, 1934 E. Main St., $49,900 to $50,400.
Allyson M. Haselhuhn to Corey Sharp and Misty Sharp, 401 N. Third St., Eddyville, $117,000 to $117,500.
Angela Kellar to Mary Ortiz, 317 S. Ransom St., $10,000 to $10,500.
Douglas A. and Teresa A. Sloan to Montana J. and Whitney Reed, 2536 N. Jefferson St., $134,000 to $134,500.
Marvin R. Walker to Blake Eilers and Dana Eilers, 510 Lee Ave., $1,000 to $1,500.