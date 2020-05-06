Land transfers
April 27
Marc A. Lay and Jessica Lay to SEIA Rentals, LLC, 179 N. Ransom St., $33,000 to $33,500.
April 28
Estate of Nigel Jeanne Wilcoxson to Pamela Sue Rominger, 909 W. Second St., $20,000 to $20,500.
April 29
Jerry R. Meyers, executor, estate of Randall Lee Meyers, to Like Home Properties, LLC, 318 S. Ward St. and 137 N. Sheridan St., $80,000 to $80,500.
Kip Stuart to Carter Roberts and Shoshannah Harwell, 1314 N. Elm St., $110,000 to $110,500.
April 30
Victor Gregory McClure to Michael P. McClure, 638 Blake St., $15,000 to $15,500.
Eric Dodson and Katrina Joy Dodson to Michael W. Hughes and Anne E. Hughes, 42 Schwartz Drive, $151,000 to $151,500.
Frase Company Rentals, LLC, by Jeremy Frase to Billie Summers and Rachel Summers, 226 N. Ransom St., $65,000 to $65,500.
Anthony R. Skinner to Brianna K. Carnes, 976 Lillian St., $55,000 to $55,500.
Richard R. O’Connell and Michaela R. O’Connell to Grant T. Slater and Alexis A. Sorenson, 209 W. Golf Ave., $149,900 to $150,400.
Victor Gregory McClure to Michael P. McClure, 514 Gladstone, $78,660 to $79,160.
May 1
Paul and Linda Dobson to G&G Global Investments, LLC, 416 Appanoose St., $35,000 to $35,500.
Barbara and Thomas Knutson to G&G Global Investments, LLC, 1419 Mowery Ave., $28,500 to $29,000.
Area XV Multi-Housing Agency to Derek and Claudia Gates, 1425 N. Jefferson St., $135,000 to $135,500.