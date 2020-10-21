Land transfers
Oct. 12
Collin J. Schulz to Teresa Keck and Steven G. Garrett, 825 Filmore St., $40,000 to $40,500.
Breaking Gate, LLC, to Htay Thein, 738 N. Green St., $30,000 to $30,500.
Ivan G. Taylor Estate, c/o James M. Box, executor, to Judy Ehret, 318 Appanoose St., $57,000 to $57,500.
Dana Pace, f.k.a. Dana Ransford, and Brandon Pace to Chance Wursta, 303 N. Merino, Eddyville, $67,000 to $67,500.
Joleen Stevenson to Judy Ehret, 1010 Chester Ave., $59,500 to $60,000.
Somerhome, LLC, to Terry Buckingham, 817 Queen Anne Ave., $64,500 to $65,000.
David and Kari Gates to Trenton A. Price, 813 Ellis Ave., $45,000 to $45,500.
James A. Haines and Rexanna C. Haines to DeWees-McCoy Properties, LLC, 1912 W. Second St., $42,000 to $42,500.
Pamela Joan and Welsey M. Corwder to Marcus A. Major, 310 W. Maple Ave., $52,500 to $53,000.
Oct. 13
Linda Rowe to Philip Max Sigman and Samantha J. Ulin, 213, 219 and 225 S. Hazel, Agency, $82,500 to $83,000.
Dortha L. Jordan to Mitchell McDowell, 525 S. Moore St., $21,000 to $21,500.
Amy J. Salter to Sam Stewart, 144 Lincoln St., $32,000 to $32,500.
Darnell Robertson and Tracy Worsham to Thein Htay and Ma Their Hla, 340 N. Marion St., $10,000 to $10,500.
Johanna Goodwin, trustee, to Justin and Madison Wilkinson, 5531 Point Isabelle Road, $250,000 to $250,500.
Oct. 14
Russell A. Cox and Bonnie K. Cox to Timothy A. Kittel, rural land, $400,000 to $400,500.
Chad M. Farrington and Laura A. Farrington to Michael J. Ollom and Malia D. Ollom, 582 Crestview Ave., $165,000 to $165,500.
Jamie R. and Kristina DeWees to Chance Dean Courtney, 113 N. McLean St., $33,000 to $33,500.
Oct. 15
Stephanie Ellis to Maurice Richard Carter, 605 Fahrney Blvd., $185,000 to $185,500.
Justin and Madison Wilkinson to Javier and Sasha Dawn Rivera, 1631 Greenwood Drive, $90,000 to $90,500.
Robert and Margaret Morrissey to Laura and Chad Farrington, 10768 Bluegrass Road, $247,000 to $247,500.
Ricky and Sherry Robinson, Jerry D. and Carolyn Robinson to Charles W. and Lynna Robins, 321 Bryan Road, $90,000 to $90,500.
Oct. 16
Community 1st Credit Union to Synergy Health & Wellness, Center, LLC, 1111 N. Jefferson St., $65,000 to $65,500.
Randy and Bonnie Williams to Nathan and Shelby Hinton, vacant lots, Eddyville, $72,500 to $73,000.
Sharon Stroh to Samuel Heinrichs and Kristin Burton, 1409 Brentwood Drive, $197,000 to $197,500.
Phillip J. Noel III and Connie C. Noel to Brian and Brandie McWilliams, 10 Pinehurst Circle, $375,000 to $375,500.
Michael and Malia Ollom to Mark Rash and Teresa Cook, 1328 Mowrey Ave., $89,500 to $90,000.
Connie and Donald Jones to Jerry and Brandon Potts, 411 W. Elm, Eldon, $1,000 to $1,500.
Taylor Blunt to Haley Browning, 403 E. Walnut, Eldon, $90,000 to $90,500.