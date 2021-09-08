Land transfers
July 30
Biz Ventures, LLC, to Corey L. Morrison, 505, 505 1/2 Burrhus St. and 409 N. Milner St., $82,500 to $83,000.
Kelly Reed Real Estate, LC, to Jesse Leon, 622 N. Fifth St., $75,000 to $75,500.
Dustin L. Ware and Brooke A. Ware to Clayton M. Sheedy, 405 McCarroll Drive, $215,000 to $215,500.
Estate of Veldon D. King to Megan Mathias, 1805 N. Ash St., $139,000 to $139,500.
Aug. 30
Sharon F. Leyden and Anthony E. Leydon to Sandra H. Argueta Betancourt, 210 N. Ash St., $55,000 to $55,500.
Sally S. Amos Estate, Jack Mills, executor, to Alan and Deanne Frederick, 1128 Orchard St., $42,000 to $42,500.
Teri O. Cooley to Hkawng Ze, 632 Chester Ave., $118,000 to $118,500.
Aug. 31
Randall R. Armstrong II and Megan S. Armstrong to Connor M. McDonough, 303 Fourth St., Chillicothe, $77,500 to $78,000.
Julia Ann Lowe to Randy M. Schreiner and Kim A. Schreiner, bare land on Rock Bluff Road, $14,000 to $14,500.
Estate of Lori A. Utoft to Mario J. Tojin Tiu, 159 Vanness St., $68,000 to $68,500.
Sept. 1
Justin L. Rusch and Victoria S. Rusch to Lucas McIntosh and Paige Blazina, 1929 Albia Road, $170,000 to $170,500.
Bruce A. and Wanda L. Cornelison to Polaris Properties, LLC, 7853 215th Ave., $285,000 to $285,500.
Joan Bissell, Cheryl Simplot, POA, to Milton R. and Brenda S. Gillihan, vacant lot, $21,500 to $22,000.
Ottumwa Rentals, LLC, to Ronda Callas, 217 W. Sixth St., $30,000 to $30,500.
Douglas Nelson and Linda Nelson to Bradley J. Payne and Kristin Meeker Payne, 1024 Boone Ave., $64,000 to $64,500.
Nicole D. Gatlin to Matthew Allen McClurg, 300-302 N. Front St., Eddyville, $13,000 to $13,500.
Richard Guffy, a.k.a. Richard Guffey, and Grace Guffy to Taylor J. Collins, 204 S. Third St., Eddyville, $95,000 to $95,500.
Sept. 2
Kerry Keovongsack and Khamphou Keovongsack to Cecil Ben Klingsmith and Colleen Rhea Klingsmith, 510 S. Ferry St., $75,000 to $75,500.
Melissa D. Denton and Richard L. Denton to Mark Fletcher and Patti Fletcher, 309 N. KD Ave., Eldon, $68,000 to $68,500.
Teresa L. Keck and Steve G. Garrett to Lisa Wright, 728 W. Second St., $65,000 to $65,500.
Berniece Carroll to Jerry Potts, 707 W. Walnut, Eldon, $28,000 to $28,500.
Douglas B. Hamann and Sherri L. Hamann to Allen J. Davis, 627 S. Milner St., $85,000 to $85,500.