Marriages
March 20
Kathrine Jekkein of Ottumwa to Carteen Erakdrik, Ottumwa.
Danna Taken Beaja Jekkar of Pella to Jameson Mwea, Pella.
Land transfers
March 22
Ryan D. Black to Chase R. Kelly, 570 Crestview Ave., $77,500 to $78,000.
Judy L. McNeal to Shawn M. Gevock, 525 Ogden St., $4,000 to $4,500.
Molly Myers Naumann to Derick and Sheena Gordy, 120 Deppe Lane, $160,000 to $160,500.
Appanoose Properties, LLC, to Brett S. Denney and Kelly A. Denney, Copperhead Road, $500,000 to $500,500.
Rippling Waters, and Iowa nonprofit corporation, successor by merger to Rippling Waters Property Development, LLC, to Heller Development, LLC, 102 and 104 S. Market St., $1,300,000 to $1,300,500.
March 23
Concepcion Lazaro and Luis G. Lazaro Camacho to Van L. Ci, 129 S. Webster St., $75,000 to $75,500.
John Edwin Bachman to Lincoln Lynch and Josie Lynch and d.b.a. Yellow Rooster, 601 E. Williams St., $45,000 to $45,500.
John Edwin Bachman to Lincoln Lynch and Josie Lynch and d.b.a. Yellow Rooster, 521 E. Williams St., $40,000 to $40,500.
March 24
James C. Durst and Dixie M. Durst to Michael Smith and Angela Smith, 208 N. Ninth St., Eddyville, $185,000 to $185,500.
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., successor by merger with Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc., to Luella Anna Mahoney, 620 Winchester Drive, $111,400 to 11,900.
March 25
Dennis Eugene Thomas Jr. and Joanna Eidson to Jeff Guthrie, 236 Phillips St., $5,000 to $5,500.
Brent and Kari Edel to Steven W. Corbett, unimproved land, $76,000 to $76,500.
March 26
Sara Meredith to Jeffrey G. Clark, 141 E. Court St., $165,000 to $165,500.