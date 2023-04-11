April 2-8
Marriages
Josanny Jolynn Samuel to Jr. Auston Moses Enos
Land transfers
April 3
DTF Ventures LLC to Gene Sundquist and Teresa Sundquist, 22512 Ridge Road, $127,500.
Stanley E. Skinner to Dawson L. MacQueen, 1025 S. James St., $95,000.
Kilafwa Wakuk to Rham 2 LLC, 113 N. Moore St.
Tony J. Chickering to Amber Collins, 113 Cornell St., Eldon, $28,000 (contract).
Joseph P. Ferguson Estate to Roger G. Spurgeon, 102 Minnesota St., $130,000.
Amber D. Winn to Clayton D. Winn, 1 Vannessa Court.
April 4
Ottumwa Community School District to Indian Hills Community College, 86 Traxler Drive, $22,000.
Ottumwa Community School District to Indian Hills Community College, vacant lot on Traxler Drive, $14,667.
April 5
Elizabeth K. Whitney Estate to Joume Ittu and Alice Jokade, 812 W. Second St., $10,700.
Monte L. Derby and Toni J. Derby to Kerry Derby and Jennifer Derby, 115 Johnson Ave., $115,000 (contract).
Mark Williams to Rashad Hahn and Kaneez Fatima, 1550 Mable St., $25,000.
April 6
Jeanne G. Dye and Chris Dye to Sherry L. Smith, 322 W. Fifth St.
William E. Schiller and Elizabeth A. Schiller to Scott H. McKearney and Darlene M. McKearney, ground in Ottumwa.
Luellen M. Worth Estate to Michael D. Davis, 317 Lynwood Ave., $152,000.
June A. Hamilton and Stephen W. Hamilton to June A. Hamilton and Stephen W. Hamilton, land in Wapello County.
April 7
AJS Farms LLC to Leslie Vannoy and Brenda Vannoy, 6845 Cemetery Road, $84,000.
Sue J. Richardson Estate to Dennis A. Vannoy, 16922 74th St.
Matthew R.C. Wasson and Breanna L. Wasson to Leidi Caceres Silva and Denis Caceres Viana, vacant lot on South Davis Street.
Robert T. Beghtol and Sherri L. Beghtol to Sherri L. Beghtol and Robert T. Beghtol, 325 W. Keota St.
