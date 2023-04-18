April 9-15
Marriages
Robin Marie Snyder to Jason Jeremey Butler
Liberti Nicole Hager to Jarrett Russell Knights
Clarissa Sue Allsup to Tajuan Dwanaz Harris
Land transfers
April 10
David J. Marks to O.B. Nelson Post No. 3 and American Legion, 210 Tisdale St., $19,000.
Morgan Smith to Drake W. Bittner, 2 Birchwood Drive.
April 11
Mary S. Wilcoxson Estate to Kenneth Wilcoxson, 407 W. Main St., Agency.
PRKG 2428 LLC to Phillip Naylor and Erin Naylor, 105 N. Court St., $57,000.
April 12
Larry Whittington and Katherine Whittington to Julie Smallwood, 195 Northview Ave.
Wapello County Sheriff's Office to Santiago Goytia Zamora and Jose Castaneda Ortiz, 430 N. Iowa Ave., $10,501.
Brenda L. Barton and Jeffrey L. Barton to Brenda L. Barton and Jeffrey L. Barton, 915 Locust St.
Thomas C. Lane Trust to B. Luke Harris and Sarah Harris, land in Wapello County, $3,005,501.
Phyllis E. Lane to B. Luke Harris and Sarah Harris, land in Wapello County.
Allison Adams ans Scott Adams to Brent M. Moughler and Jackie Moughler, 13490 Sycamore Road, $155,000.
Frederick A. Rudd and Linda Rudd to Perfina Mika, 944 N. Court St., $165,000.
Lorenzo Silva and Gabriela O. Zuniga to City of Ottumwa, lots on Mable Street, $1,250.
David A. Helgerson and Sigrid Zhang to David A. Helgerson Trust, property in Wapello County.
April 13
Jody L. Williams and Todd R. Williams to Eliodoro D. Basilio and Hresa Basilio, 2619 Clearview St., $170,000.
Derek Gates and Claudia Gates to Villeda's Rentals LLC, 516 Lillian St., $55,000 (contract).
Irvin Hougland to Kevin Van Dorin and Sheryl Van Dorin, 10992 240th Ave., Blakesburg, $9,180.
Michael A. Bard Estate to Levi J. Frueh, 13965 Copperhead Road, $208,000.
Clinton Fite to Anthony J. Christner and DeNeill R. Christner Revocable Trust, ground in Wapello County.
CKM20 LLC to Demetric Edwards, 105 E. Polk St., Blakesburg, $5,000 (contract).
Britt Builders Inc. to Joshua T. Martin and Krystal L. Martin, property in Agency, $380,000.
PMP Holdings LLC to RHS Hamilton LLC, 719 Richmond Ave., $925,397.
Anthony J. Christner and DeNeill R. Christner to Anthony J. Christner and DeNeill R. Christner Revocable Trust, 8245 194th Ave., Unit Lot 4.
Timothy J. Hotek to Ware Corporation, 2744 N. Court St., $100,000.
Linda M. Gee to Charles L. Hoskins, land in Wapello County.
April 14
Daniel Troyer and Linda F. Troyer to Clarence L. Miller, 1255 S. Milner St., $50,000.
