April 10-16
Marriages
Jillian Kate Townsend to Andrew Thomas Mitchell
Yolanda Perez to Isaac Lisandro Merida
Land transfers
April 11
DeWees-McCoy Properties LLC to Felix Herrera, 533 Camille St., $55,000 to $55,500 (contract).
Maria Rivera to Carlos Majin, 528 N. Jefferson Ave., $10,000 to $10,500.
Latisha Burgus to Rhiannon D. Bailey, 1815 W. Finley Ave., $117,000 to $117,500.
April 12
Kevin Gonzalez to Yurin F. Pacheco Leon, 701 Queen Anne Ave., $21,909 to $22,409.
John C. Ford and Robyn Ford to Robert Staylee LLC, 218 acres of land in Wapello County, $899,250 to $899,750.
Jamie DeWees and Kristina DeWees to Brok Hopwood and Brittnie Card, 541 Lillian St., $67,000 to $67,500 (contract).
Lawrence Laumeyer and Sarah C. Laumeyer to Joseph S. Mach, 518 S. Elm St., $51,500 to $52,000.
April 13
Flor de Maria Centeno Paz to Angela Puglise, 445 E. Fourth St., $72,000 to $72,500.
April 14
Trenton W. Francis and Devan R. Francis to Kevin D. Gonzalez, 534 S. Webster St., $134,000 to $134,500.
ACC190 LLC to Apple Grove Investments Inc., 1010 Richmond Ave., $25,000 to $25,500.
Joseph L. Shultz and Angela R. Shultz to Lucas A. Dexter and Shelbi L. Dexter, 1317 Center St. Place, $259,500 to $260,000.
Lou Zella Hopkins to Connor Crumes, 1213 Richmond Ave., $68,500 to $69,000 (contract).
Barbara L. Showalter and Artie Showalter to Jerry Dean Kanselaar and Linda Kanselaar, 507 Elm St., $62,752 to $63,252.
Peggy D. Vint, executor of Beverly C. Larkin Estate to Daniel W. Larkin and Debora A. Larkin, land in Wapello County, $80,000 to $80,500.
Sharon K. Chuong to James Danaher, 1404 Sherwood Drive, $110,000 to $110,500.
Sherilyn Renee Headley, James E. Headley, Donald Paul Amos, Scott Lee Amos and Dawn M. Amos to Robert Staylee LLC, land in Bloomfield, $344,000 to $344,500.
April 15
Derek Gates and Claudia M. Gates to Abrha Amaniel Hagos, 1928 Mable St., $17,500 to $18,000.
Savannah Close and Shane Close to John Mark Franke and Molly Jan Franke, 16881 74th St., $410,000 to $410,500.
Robert Douglas Heinje Revocable Trust (dated March 16, 2010) to Travis Short, land in Ottumwa, $321,900 to $322,400.