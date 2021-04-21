Marriages
April 15
Sally Jo Cobler George of Ottumwa to Frederick Conant Gilbert, Ottumwa.
Land transfers
April 12
Gary M. and Katherine L. Short to Gregory H. and Jeanette M. Fincher, 617 Hobson St., $6,000 to $6,500.
DeBoth, Inc., to John A. Sholes and Rose E. Sholes, 230 N. Weller St., $55,000 to $55,500.
G&G Global Investments,LLC, to Robert P. and Janet M. Laird, 748 S. Webster St., $65,000 to $65,500.
Jerry and Patricia Taylor Trust U/T/A dated Jan. 7, 1999, to Nirvana Perez and Andy Hions, 119 E. Maple Ave., $129,000 to $129,500.
DeBoth, Inc., to John A. Sholes and Rose E. Sholes, 925 E. Division St., $25,000 to $25,500.
RHAM2, LLC, owned by Richard Halley and Dorothy Drees, to Jean McFarland, 1936 Albia Road, $14,500 to $15,000.
April 13
Rodney D. Sieren Trust dated Aug. 22, 2013, to Douglas C. Sieren and Susan A. Sieren, RR Wapello County, Hedrick, $188,000 to $188,500.
Gary M. Short to Jonathan J. Godoy, 1015 N. Wapello St., $22,000 to $22,500.
RJ401, LLC, to Schroeder G. Properties, LLC, 14007 Commissary Drive, $248,000 to $248,500.
Mary K. Sieren Trust dated Aug. 22, 2013, to Douglas C. Sieren and Susan A. Sieren, RR Wapello County, Hedrick, $187,500 to $188,000.
April 14
Makensie Lee Dimmitt, f.k.a. Makensie Lee Zesiger, to DRD Real Estate, LLC, 743 Riverside Lane, $55,000 to $55,500.
Jerald Ray Welsh Revocable Trust Agreement to Pat and Tracy Hammes, LLC, bare ground in Wapello County, $1,050,000 to $1,050,500.
Paul A. McDonald and Lori J. McDonald to Martha Jayne Hansen and Donald Ray Hansen Jr., 16580 U.S. Hwy. 34, #19, $285,000 to $285,500.
Haley Rose to Aaron C. and Jessica D. McIntyre, 213 Pennsylvania Ave., $138,000 to $138,500.
Timothy J. Brcka and Loretta D. Brcka to Lillie Misserli, 364 Lynwood Ave., $184,000 to $184,500.
Benton Property, LLC, to Roland C. Davis and Linda S. Davis, 322 W. Williams St., $45,000 to $45,500.
Raymond and Mildred DeZwarte Trust to Richard L. DeZwarte and Diane DeZwarte, bare farmground southwest of 2616 340th St. and south of Wapello Mahaska Road, Eddyville, $167,000 to $167,500.
Tiffany J. Phillips, f.k.a. Tiffany J. Sallee, to Tina Marie McDermott, 1242 Gurley Ave., $51,500 to $52,000.
April 15
Janet M. Lay to Yalitza Curiel Marroquin and Douglas Alexander Marroquin Reckons, 514 S. Webster St., $45,000 to $45,500.
Beatriz A. Lopez and German Ramos to Irene Roberts, 307 N. Merino Ave., Eddyville, $68,000 to $68,500.
Colton D. Tucker to Tiffany Phillips to 11449 90th St., $130,000 to $130,500.
April 16
JoAnn Liles to Libbie Johnson, 506 W. Walnut St., Eldon, $9,000 to $9,500.
Stuart A. Bjerke and Chantha Bjerke to Mark W. Voelliger and Jennifer L. Voelliger, 5 Sawgrass Trail, $339,000 to $339,500.
Lunt Reliability Services, LLC, to Heather Bishop, 815 W. Second St., $25,500 to $26,000.
Rosezelma Funk to Rodney and Lisa Thorne, 18751 74th St., $185,000 to $185,500.
Clearview Property Management, LLC, to Roland C. Davis and Linda S. Davis, 1034 Glenwood Ave., $55,000 to $55,500.
Taxman Ptr 5, owned by Richard Hulley and Dorothy Drees, to RHAM2, LLC, owned and operated by Richard Halley and Dorothy Drees, 1023 E. Second St., no price provided.
Larry D. Glenn and Sandra Sue Glenn to Manatt’s, Inc., 19.28 acres bare land, $23,884 to $24,384.
Mary L. Lobberecth to Sheryl L. Leydens, 708 Mill St., Eddyville, $60,000 to $60,500.
Corey L. Morrison and Melissa A. Morrison to Kiengkhay Vongpanya and Bounmy Vongpanya, 26 Schwartz Drive, $231,000 to $231,500.
Karen White and Stephen White to L.L. Franck & Co., 10 Silverwood Lane, $90,000 to $90,500.
Manatt’s, Inc., to Glenn-Voss Farms, LLC, 39.06 acres bare land off Eddyville Road, $56,195 to $56,695.