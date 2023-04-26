April 16-22
Marriages
Lily Par to Lia Kung Sang
Mary Beth Alexander to Thomas Anthony Russell
Chelsie Kay McClellan to Zachary Austin Fears
Christina Marie Smith-Jarvis to Clayton Dean Burkman
Jennifer Yolanda Rean Argueta to Oliver Campos Nava
Land transfers
April 17
Linda E. Wilson to Linda E. Wilson Revocable Trust, 717 Grace St.
K&L Properties LLC to Clayton D. Winn, 601 Queen Anne Ave.
Luis Patlan and Irma Patlan to Luis Baeza Baeza and Martha Rosales Laurel, 724 Overman Ave., $26,523.
Kenia Martinez Benavides and Maricela Estrada Gonzalez to Sara Garcia Dominguez and Gerardo Santibanez Torres, 142 S. Webster St., $118,000.
Steven W. Corbett and Dana L. Corbett to Bucket List LLC, ground in Wapello County, $118,750.
Maxine M. Chidester Estate to Gary Chidester, 223 Franklin St., Blakesburg.
Maxine M. Chidester Estate to Gary Chidester, 304 E. State St., Blakesburg.
Maxine M. Chester Estate to Linda Uram, Gary Chidester and Kathy Epley, 106 N. Main St., Blakesburg.
April 18
Ronald R. Fox Estate to Jaika M. Purk and Erin N. Montgomery, 5987 S. Madison Ave., $115,000.
Peggy L. Leege to Peggy L. Leege Revocable Trust, 735 S. Webster St.
Kelsey Fitch to Joseph Stufflebeam, 234 Clayton St.
Bethany Vasquez to Bethany Vasquez and Thomas Vasquez III, 16250 Copperhead Road.
April 19
Bonnie J. Rowell Estate to Austin O'Brien, 814 Wildwood Drive, $85,000.
Kirby P. Stanton and Charmaine K. Stanton to Kirby P. Stanton and Charmaine K. Stanton, multiple properties in Ottumwa.
Charles E. Vande Noord to Justin D. Hosch, 1412 Asbury Ave., $122,500.
Darlene Kirchner to Darlene Kirchner Revocable Trust, 824 Filmore St.
Michelle McSparen and Jame A. McSparen to Madison Babcock and Donovan Babcock, 809 Wood St., Eldon.
Michelle McSparen to Michelle McSparen and Jame A. McSparen, 610 Seventh St., Eldon.
Keith Hill and Inez Hill Revocable Trust to Fredy A. Guerra-Alas and Karla A. Guerra, 242 N. Ransom St., $41,000.
Keith Hill and Inez Hill Revocable Trust to Fredy A. Guerra-Alas and Karla A. Guerra, 714 Wabash Ave., $41,000.
April 20
Peggy J. Bell and James B. Bell to James B. Bell and Peggy J. Bell, land in Wapello County.
April 21
Jill L. Abernathy to Shawn C. Abernathy, 701 Mill St., Eddyville.
Scott L. Brinegar and Samona M. Brinegar to Summer M. Street and Scott A. Adams, 2632 N. Court St., $142,000.
Cathie L. Rollins to Christopher Rollins, 229 Alpine Road, Agency.
Troy Ragen to Wesley E. Ragen, land in Wapello County.
Richard A. Wilson and Mary Wilson to John A. Sholes and Rose E. Sholes, land in Wapello County, $55,000.
Keith Hill and Inez Hill Revocable Trust to Fredy A. Guerra-Alas and Karla A. Guerra, 133 S. Milner St., $58,000.
Jill Brown and Wendell Brown to Cynthia K. Reece, 321 Hackworth Ave., $50,000.
James M. Thiher and Donna Thiher to Terri L. Thiher, 18504 Whiskey Ridge, $115,000.
Federal National Mortgage Association to Lonnie J. Nash, 1034 S. Sheridan Ave., $121,000.
