April 17-23
Marriages
Sarah Dee Titman, of Pella, to Matthew David Pauls, of Floris
Michelle Rene Gillen to Ronnie Gene Brown Jr.
Tasha Lynn Peck to Trevor James Goodell, both of Batavia
Quinci Nicole Henry to Blake Robert Cottrell
Land transfers
April 18
Jerry L. Potts and Julia M. Potts to Michael Boughton, 610 Seventh St., Eldon, $71,000 to $71,500.
Steven M. Crouse to Daloris C. Sylvester and Dane C. Sylvester, 6413 145th St., Hedrick, $450,000 to $450,500.
Richard A. Waite and Paula L. Waite to Yan Du, 24 acres of bare land in Wapello County, $148,000 to $148,500.
Terrace Hill Properties Inc. to Schroeder G. Properties LLC, 2604 N. Court St., $375,000 to $375,500.
April 19
John Edwin Bachman to Coraima Sarai Rodas, 707 N. Elm St., $40,000 to $40,500.
IAT 46 LLC to Danny Qualters Jr., 527 Morris St., no amount given.
April 20
Samuel Baltazar Juan and Magdalena Diego DeBaltazar to Rigoberto Leon, 925 E. Mary St., $34,000 to $34,500.
Shelbi L. Dexter and Lucas A. Dexter to Omar Marquez Perez, 1109 Hamilton St., $145,000 to $145,500.
April 21
James M.H. Clingman and Judy J. Clingman to Jameson G. Robertson, 2603 Kenwood St., $118,000 to $118,500.
Anne L. Clouse to Lynda C. Welch, 421 E. Manning Ave., $151,000 to $151,500.
April 22
David J. Holm to Bryce A. Dalbey, 207 E. State St., Blakesburg, $98,000 to $98,500.
Virgil Johnson Jr. Revocable Trust (dated March 29, 1993) to Johnson Acres Ottumwa LLC, land in Ottumwa, $21,500 to $22,000.
Jeremy Brown and Carmen Brown to Tania A. Hernandez Rodriguez, 2722 Clearview St., $164,000 to $164,500.