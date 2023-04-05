March 26-April 1
Marriages
Roxanne Lee Anderson to Chad Michael Crosby
Land transfers
March 27
Philip G. Boesenberg to Randall L. Meyers Testamentary Trust, 1224 Monroe Ave., $20,000.
Alex Hernandez to Marc Alfred and Michelle Alfred, 1125 Hayne St., $79,000.
Jeremy W. Johnson and Darci J. Johnson to Sean Ryan and Abby Ryan, 706 Edwards Drive, $322,500.
Brady D. Meldrem Trust to B&W Holdings LLC, ag land in Wapello County, $470,000.
Deogratias K. Lubamba and Nathalie Lubamba to Kirby P. Stanton, 145 Vanness Ave., $130,000.
David McCarty to Sherry L. Young, 722 Ellis Ave.
Tommy Bedford and Shari Bedford to Tommy Bedford and Rachel Bedford, 205 Cornell St., Eldon.
Robert Burrell and Amber Burrell to Bobby J. Carman, 209 S. Moore St., $39,000.
March 28
Robert Crawford and Diane Crawford to Alexandria Crawford, 1115 Lillian St.
Thomas L. Lechtenberg and Barbara A. Lechtenberg Trust to Nathan Lechtenberg and Michalynn Lechtenberg, 901 E. Highland Ave.
Nathan Lechtenberg and Michalynn Lechtenberg to Rose A. Englehardt, 901 E. Highland Ave., $230,000.
Chester E. Wellborn and Janci R. Wellborn to Chester E. Wellborn and Janci R. Wellborn Revocable Trust, 27 Brookwood Court.
Sue J. Richardson Estate to Dennis A. Vannoy, 16922 74th St., $170,000.
Harold A. Kempf and Phyllis Kempf to Sherry L. Smith, 303 N. Marion St.
Martin DeJesus Leal Marcum to Erin N. Marcum, 608 Gladstone St.
March 30
Angela R. Ruiz and Narciso Ruiz Sanchez to Tanya L. Rupe, 708 Johnson Ave., $87,000.
Betty L. Saylor Estate to Amanda B. Veunvilavone and Colin P. Smith, 1110 Chester Ave., $180,000.
Swift Pork Company to Henry Majin and Jazmine Majin, 1219 Castle St., $72,500.
Stephen D. McCoy to Stephen D. McCoy and Cody D. McCoy, 5498 160th Ave.
Ruth K.B. Mome and Martin C. Mome to Michael A. Smithart and Ronda K. Dennis-Smithart, 601 W. Rochester Ave., $183,000.
Tabitha Six to Leonardo Reyes, 15441 Blackhawk Road, $1.
Aaron Hurley and Hilary Hurley to 641 Shooter's Den LLC, 2601 Roemer Ave. #1, $49,000.
Bradley J. Payne to Kristen Meeker-Payne, 1024 Boone Ave.
March 31
Brenda J. Stevens to Jimmy R. Stevens, 2612 Marilyn Road.
Donald D. Downing and Denise Downing to Maria G. Patlan De Rodriguez and Raul Gallardo Rodriguez, 1305 Lynwood Ave., $200,850.
Jamie DeWees and Kristina DeWees to John Six and Rebecca L. Jones, 2306 W. Main St., $55,000 (contract).
Samuel G. Stewart Estate to Ironwood Properties LLC, 144 Lincoln Ave., $35,000.
Lucas C. Teeter and Brianne R. Teeter to Burrell Elites LLC, 205 S. Main St., Blakesburg, $87,000.
P&M Properties LLC to Daniel J. Goodvin and Chaylee R. Goodvin, 13351 Angle Road, $275,000.
Nicole R. Ainsworth and Luke R. Wimsatt to Jessica Thomas and Logan Thomas, 8 Birchwood Hill, $181,000.
Loretta J. Thomas Trust to Kermit G. Knott, 510 N. Adams Ave. and 1409 Steller Ave., $235,000.
Christopher Jolley and Julie Jolley to Codie James, 310 Grand Ave., $69,000.
Ottumwa Community School District to Tyler McFarland, 3 Bennink Lane, $207,000.
Kathryn A. Canaday Estate to Dykstra Farm LLC, 826 Ellis Ave., $72,500.
Hans C. Wilz and Elizabeth R. Wilz to Marisol Trejo and Guillermo Trejo, 809 N. Court St., $56,700.
John D. Hopwood and Connie M. Hopwood to Mitchell R. Chilton and Heidi Sartorius-Chilton, 3591 Little Soap Road, $265,000.
