March 27-April 2
Marriages
Daisy Labadia Recaido to Edgar Donaciano Renteria
Yansi Yusleni Gomez Lopez to Edgardo Jose Hernandez Echeverria
Christina Marie Mondabaugh to Johnathon David Frymoyer
Land tranfers
March 28
Mick O'Leary and Denisa O'Leary to Christner Properties LLC, land in Ottumwa, $17,500 to $18,000.
Gevock Homes Services LLC to Swift Pork Company, 559 S. Ferry St., $150,000 to $150,500.
Brody Herrick and Lexie Herrick to John Heckelsmiller and Letitia Heckelsmiller, 20 Birchwood Hill, $317,500 to $318,000.
Rippling Waters Property Development LLC to Lidtka Estates LLC, 301-305 E. Main St., $190,000 to $190,500.
Estate of Pamela J. Kingery to Than Tin, 401 Burrhus St., $14,000 to $14,500.
March 29
Ottumwa Habitat for Humanity to Arreva R. Wofford, 829 Wabash Ave., $82,000 to $82,500.
Lorie A. Davis to Anne M. Kennedy, 737 N. Green St., $125,000 to $125,500.
Ottumwa Habitant for Humanity to Afton L. McClure, 526 S. Ward St., $150,000 to $150,500.
March 30
Brent Edel and Kari Edel to Ryan, Christie, Christopher and Jennifer Vincent, 7019 230th Ave., Blakesburg, $1,405,000 to $1,405,500.
Russell N. McGee and Marilee J. McGee to Carolyn Williams, 123 Lynwood Ave., $96,500 to $97,000.
Estate of Stanley Rodich to Lane Ryan Morrison, 108 W. Main St., Agency, $65,000 to $65,500.
Vanderbilt Enterprises LLC to Lamyae Tachfine, 1038 S. Sheridan Ave., $50,000 to $50,500.
Cole Payne and Felisha Payne to Megan P. Zesiger, Fred J. Zesiger and Timothy J. Schwartz, 1411 Chester Ave., $61,800 to $62,300.
Monte Derby and Toni Derby to Jorge Robel Alva Diaz, lot on Davis Street, $7,500 to $8,000 (contract).
Jill M. Buckley (Successor trustee of the Pumroy Family Trust Agreement) to Karina Bizarro Aguilar, 1705 West St., $180,000 to $180,500.
March 31
Frase Company Rentals LLC to Austin J. Shotts, 106 N. Iowa Ave., $77,700 to $78,200.
Zachary W. Garner to Edwin O. Quintanilla and Ana V. Cruz, 23 Asbury Circle, $115,000 to $115,500.
John E. Six and Rebecca Lynn Jones to John P. Hammond, 2210 W. Main St., $35,000 to $35,500.