Marriages

March 27

Elizabeth Catherine Rogers to Christopher Ray Cale.

Land transfers

March 30

Adalberto Isaul Bonilla Alvarez to Teresa De Jesus Aquino De Rivera, 414 N. Weller St., $35,000 to $35,500.

Brandon M. Sieren and Summer M. Street, f.k.a. Summer M. Sieren, to Bethany Harp and Jacob Harp, 2610 Clearview St., $152,000 to $152,500.

March 31

Levi and Laci Morrissey to Raymond Gene Phillips, trustee, 602 E. Mary St., $5,000 to $$5,500.

Emerita B. Lamis to Mark A. Lamis, bare ag land on 73rd Street, Agency, no price provided.

April 1

Breaking Gate, LLC, to Octavio Hernandez-Patino, 416 N. Milner St., $35,000 to $35,500.

Toni Ann Swope to Clifford James Williams and Jack Robert Williams, 1711 W. Main St., $2,000 to $2,500.

April 2

Farm Credit Services of America, FLCA, to Wapello County Historical Society, 700 Farm Credit Drive, $520,000 to $520,500.

April 3

Linda E. Wilson to Alan Simmons, 233 S. Ransom St., $20,000 to $20,500.

US Bank National Association, as trustee for Citigroup Mortgage loans trust 2006-W, to John A. Sholes, 820 W. Third St., $27,750 to $28,250.

Rodney R. Hoselton and Shelly L. Hoselton to Robert and Lisa Reck, 16378 Bluegrass Road, $222,500 to $223,000.

Estate of Lawrence D. Findley to L. Gevock and Sons, 10550 Rutledge Road, $40,000 to $40,500.

Margaret C. Harding to Gabriela Trejo, 1416 N. Van Buren Ave., $120,000 to $120,500.

