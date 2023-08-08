July 31-Aug. 4
Marriages
Elizabeth Ann Roberts to Richard Allen Lankford
Heather Lynn Hostetter to Todd Alan Rupp
Land transfers
July 31
Dennis C. Ellenberger and Cynthia J. Ellenberger to Sylvia Rodriguez Bautista, 112 Elmdale Blvd., $60,000.
Bruce Beske and Marilyn Beske to Bruce Beske and Marilyn Beske Revocable Trust, multiple properties in Wapello County.
Danny W. Renfrew and Joyce E. Renfrew to Bryan C. Ziegler and Sandra F. Ziegler, 4809 160th Ave., $450,000 (contract).
Gary Ebelsheiser to Gary Ebelsheiser and Todd A. Ebelsheiser, 1204 Richmond Ave.
William A. Orman to Kevin Sylvester, land in Wapello County.
Margaret Van Blaircom to Julie Campbell-McAllister, 933 S. James St.
Aug. 1
Walter S. Dimmitt Estate to Patrick Dimmitt, 7384 120th St.
Matthew D. Roberts and Carl Hentsch to Gevock Real Estate LLC, 223 E. Main St., $142,000.
Suetyoong Yong to Elizabeth Long, 528 Bryan Road, $103,500.
Aug. 2
Larry D. White and Carol L. Oldfield-White to Larry D. White and Carol L. Oldfield-White Revocable Trust, land in Wapello County.
David L. Palmer and Carol J. Palmer to David M. Loerzel and Tammy R. Loerzel, 506 Wildwood Drive, $319,500.
Brandt W. Smith and Victoria F. Smith to Christian Castellanos Diaz, 610 Lake Road, $170,000.
Larry E. Orman to Larry E. Orman Living Trust, 15255 60th St.
Angela A. Rozenboom to David Rotole and Jennifer Rotole, 1239 N. Fellows Ave., $82,500.
Tilford Manary to Griselda Andrade Ramirez and Gabriela Andrade Ramirez, 420 Minnesota St., $59,000.
Aug. 3
Steven P. Propp and Diana M. Propp to Steven P. Propp and Diana M. Propp Revocable Trust, property in Ottumwa.
Ryan J. Van Maanen and Amy J. Van Maanen to Ryan and Amy Van Maanen Trust, 3305 142nd Ave.
Aug. 4
Tiffany M. McMahon to Timothy M. McMahon Family Revocable Trust, 1210 N. Adams Ave. and 1222 N. Adams Ave.
Kindred House of Ottumwa LLC to Warehouse Barbecue LLC, 2818 N. Court St.
