July 25 to Aug. 3
Cheyanne Sierra Randall of Ottumwa to Robert Francis Boyd, Ottumwa.
Ricci Gabriela Castellano Vilorio of Ottumwa to Luis Alonso Camacho Gonzalez, Ottumwa.
Marilyn Robe of Ottumwa to Franklin Jamore, Ottumwa.
Amber Diann Batchelder of Ottumwa to John Anthony Medina, Ottumwa.
Loretta Marie Storto of Ottumwa to Joseph William Hannam, Ottumwa.
Gabriela Lopez of Ottumwa to Juan Carlos Solis.
Sarah John Duos of Ottumwa to Jason Thomas Balk, Ottumwa.
Aug. 3
RHAM 2, LLC, to Tanner and Halley Breese, 602 Blake St., $59,400 to $59,900.
Patrick Konrad, Ann Green, James Konrad, Martin Konrad, Thomas Konrad, Joyce Dickerson and Kathryn White to Chad Lindberg and Andrea J. Lindberg, land, $182,000 to $182,500.
Rochelle R. Rodd to Michele Fligg, 1405 N. Jefferson St. No. 6, $113,000 to $113,500.
South Ottumwa Savings Bank to Brad and Jessica Crill, 103 S. Railroad St., Blakesburg, $7,400 to $7,900.
Aug. 4
Lisa L. Wright to Dewees-McCoy Properties, LLC, 112 E. Sixth St., $35,000 to $35,500.
James A. Kellner and Lauri Kelner to Joseph L. Spurgeon and Erica L. Spurgeon, 5373 160th Ave., $250,000 to $250,500.
Wendy Lee Watters, executor of the estate of Marsha C. Mabeus, to Timothy A. Shoemaker and Veronique H. Shoemaker, 4923 118th Ave., $210,000 to $210,500.
Jorge Urrea Madueno and Martha L. Madueno to Manuel Madueno and Lucilla Madueno, 202 N. Moore St., $5,000 to $5,500.
Richard L. and Denise I. Humble to Thomas J. and Carolyn A. Munley, 355 Farrington, Agency, $137,000 to $137,500.
Aug. 5
Adam D. Prose and Marci Prose to Chelsea M. Sones and Spencer D. Sones, 132 W. Fifth St., $148,000 to $148,500.
Marlon Rodriguez Lopez to Integrity Design & Development, LLC, 113 E. Maple Ave., $15,500 to $16,000.
Marilyn S. Dalbey to William M. Dalbey, vacant ground, $22,000 to $22,500.
Ping Tsao to Hopkins Properties, LLC, 2815 N. Court St., $182,000 to $182,500.
Lori Turner to Nelson Ernesto Martinez and Nery Estela Martinez, 815 W. Williams St., $78,000 to $78,500.
Aug. 6
Richard W. Johnson to Vanderbilt Enterprises, LLC, 2 Birchwood Hills Drive, $150,000 to $150,500.
Teresa A. Roby to Rayce H. Elliott, 726 N. Johnson Ave., $58,000 to $58,500.
Aug. 7
Crystal A. McMahan, f.k.a. Crystal A. Lute, and Raun A. McMahan to Steve A. Trainer and Cindy T. Trainer, 334 Osceola St., $90,000 to $90,500.
Tina Marie Lobberecht to Christopher and Bethany Lobberecht, 305 S. Second, Eddyville, $70,000 to $70,500.
Dana C. Upton and Tatyn C. Rockhold to Brenda J. Vest, 221 N. Sheridan St., $46,350 to $46,850.