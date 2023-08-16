Aug. 7-11
Marriages
Rebecca Anne Entriken to Austin James Angle
Freda Capelle to Bob Bob
Mallori Rae Schulz to Kyle Michael Miner
Abbe Jo Grove to Bruce Allen Severson
Allison Alejandra Bonilla Rivera to Salvador Ernesto Iraheta Moreno
Nakia Leigh Bell to Joshua Michael Arnett
Land transfers
Aug. 7
U.S. Bank National Association to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 307 E. Pennsylvania Ave.
Francisca Sanchez to Hector Bracero, 522 N. Vine St., Agency.
Hector Bracero to Travis Housholder, 522 N. Vine St., $180,000.
Robert Staylee LLC to Jeffrey B. Peel and Tara N. Peel, 14980 25th St., Bloomfield.
Katie B. Stover to Dakyns B. Stover IV, 9714 80th Ave.
Cherry Grove Investments Inc. to IAT 89 LLC, 504 S. Third St., Eddyville.
Doris A. Kenney to Donald L. Jones and Connie L. Jones, 539 Chester Ave., $57,000.
Seth Bohannon and Cassandra Bohannon to Joel A. Nsiala, 1035 S. Weller St., $120,000.
Aug. 8
Mark Pieper and Kyrie A. Pieper to Joel S. Swanson, 1230 Greenwood Drive, $134,000.
Keith and Inez Hill Revocable Trust to Faith Based Properties LLC, 610 N. Green St. and lots on North Green Street, $87,548 (contract).
Bryan E. Carnes to Jessica Hernandez, 1877 155th Ave.
Keith and Inez Hill Revocable Trust to Family Impact Properties LLC, 134 S. Lillian St., $81,355 (contract).
John Woudenberg and Noma Woudenberg to Geraldine R. Hiatt, 1975 Greenwood Drive, $217,500.
Turner Real Estate Company LLC to Jarrett Knights, 229 Northview Ave., $115,500.
Jesse E. Gardner to Tonya L. Gardner, 218 W. Williams St.
David M. Loerzel and Tammy R. Loerzel to Villeda's Rentals LLC, 425 S. Willard St., $63,000.
Aug. 9
Felipe Mendoza and Myra Mendoza to Oscar Molina-Reyna and Mary Molina, 723 Grove St., $45,000.
Penny Bakalar to Sarah Souza, vacant land on Morris Street.
Alix McPherson and Dillon L. McPherson to Mark A. Pieper and Kyrie A. Pieper, 564 Crestview Ave., $235,000.
Alix McPherson and Dillon L. McPherson to Mark A. Pieper and Kyrie A. Pieper, vacant land on Elmdale Boulevard.
Aug. 10
James Johnson to Sherry Johnson, 814 Richmond Ave.
Todd A. Smith and Alison L. Smith to Todd A. Smith and Alison L. Smith, land in Wapello County.
Todd A. Smith to TAS Family Farms LLC, land in Wapello County.
Alison L. Smith to TAS Family Farms LLC, land in Wapello County.
Valerie S. Kern and Kelly B. Kern to Patty J. Pearson, 107 Cornell St., Eldon.
Jerry L. Potts and Julia M. Potts to Zachary Vititoe, 210 Caster St., $1,200.
Paul R. Hopkins to Yeri Argueta, 1225 S. Ferry St.
Patricia A. McDowell Estate to James Olson and Faye Olson, 23930 87th St., Blakesburg, $210,000.
Ronald R. Baxter to Jared J. Baxter, 601 S. Sheridan Ave.
Geraldine V. Winston to Angela D. Hebert and Tony Hebert, 1915 Hickory St.
Aug. 11
Kurtz Development Inc. to Derek Hand, 1159 N. Elm St., $67,000.
Terry R. Woods and Deborah L. Woods to Michelle R. Rose, 204 S. Fifth St.
Terry R. Woods and Deborah L. Woods to Rebecca M. Adams, 206 S. Third St.
Kathy L. Nickos Estate to Anthony E. Miller and Kayla M. Miller, 549 S. Webster St., $52,000.
Felipe Mendoza Jr. to Jose Antonio Chacon Orellana and Abigail Orellana, 2314 E. Main St., $55,000 (contract).
Dale Schimmelpfennig and Lisa Schimmelpfennig to Clayton S. Brandt and Valerie C. Zuniga, property on East Main Street, $115,000.
Timothy Sneller to Million Yirgu, 237 S. Ward St., $124,000.
Reuben Neff and Sheila Bakker Neff to Gavin Johnson and Dee Johnson, 620 N. Court St., $180,000.
Samuel L. Kingery and Jody L. Kingery to Mindy Griffiths, property in Chillicothe, $35,000.
Samuel L. Kingery and Jody L. Kingery to Mindy Griffiths, property in Chillicothe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.