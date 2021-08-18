Marriages
July 24 to Aug. 7
Sandrine Pamela Gnaoule of Ottumwa to Matthew Jalutey Bealue, Ottumwa.
Sadie Lee Baugher of Eddyville to Cody Lynn Brown, Blakesburg.
Lacie Marie Moore of Eldon to Brandon Isaac Warren, Eldon.
Kayla Lynn Brown of Agency to Craig Ryan Snyder, Agency.
Angel Rose Rule McCoy of Ottumwa to Lizzy Brienay Wiggins, Ottumwa.
Claudia Ivette Mpoyi Tshioba of Ottumwa to Archange Wele Wele, Ottumwa.
Kristi Danielle Cary of Agency to Tyler Clarence Batterson, Agency.
Tammie Renee Essay Clark of Ottumwa to Joshua Robert De La Cruz, Bloomfield.
Land records
Aug. 2
Inez Maie Miller to John A. Sholes and Rose E. Sholes, 510 E. Main St., $50,000 to $50,500.
Terry D. Leondard to Colton Derek Millard, 7027 73rd St., Agency, $179,000 to $179,500.
Nancy Ammenhauser to John Edward Blazina and Connie Blazina, 14260 135th St., $187,000 to $187,500.
Tony Chanthalavanh and Sandy Chanthalavanh to Michel K. Lave, 1402 Brentwood Drive, $185,000 to $185,500.
Aug. 3
Joshua D. Rice and Jennifer L. Rice to Tony Chanthalavanh and Sandy Chanthalavanh, 10754 Bladensburg Road, $275,000 to $275,500.
T&B Rentals to William Kahl, 107 Ottumwa St., $70,000 to $70,500.
Lia Kung Sang and Lily Par to The Pha, 206 Lynwood Drive, $84,000 to $84,500.
Mary Lynne Marlay to John Cody Sandegren, 501 E. Main St., Agency, $75,000 to $75,500.
City of Ottumwa to Frederick Ver Schuure and Cindy Ver Schuure, 922 Russell St., $6,789 to $7,289.
Matthew H. Britt and Holly D. Baird to Tyler J. Sendejas, 714 S. Adella St., $192,292 to $192,792.
Zelma Pauline Fisk to Espy Tuttle, 1623 Mowrey Ave., $80,000 to $80,500.
Dismas Land Holdings, LLC, to 11T IA, LLC, 734 Center Ave., $53,660 to $54,160.
Gonzalo Gonzalez and Maria M. Gonzalez to Maria Melchor de Madueno, 316 McPherson St., $46,500 to $47,000.
Jimmie C. Post and Amy J. Post to Scott Marsh, 408 Bryan Road, $191,000 to $191,500.
Sergio Garcia Baeza to Juan A. Vicente Flores and Angelica Vicente, 1547 Mable St., $27,000 to $27,500.
T&B Rentals to William Kahl, 312 N. Marion St., $80,000 to $80,500.
Aug. 4
E. Deloris VanDenBerg to Bruce E. McClure and Nancy M. McClure, 437 N. Vine St., $225,000 to $225,500.
John A. Sholes and Rose E. Sholes to Greg Fincher and Jeanette Fincher, 509 N. Market St., $60,000 to $60,500.
John A. Sholes and Rose E. Sholes to Greg Fincher and Jeanette Fincher, 505 N. Market St., $85,000 to $85,500.
John A. Sholes and Rose E. Sholes to Greg Fincher and Jeanette Fincher, 169 E. Court St., $62,500 to $63,000.
Kurtz Development, Inc., to A&L Apartments, LLC, 325 E. Fifth St., $440,000 to $440,500.
Donna J. Leedall to Henry Majin and Jazmine Majin, 1111 Hamilton St., $74,000 to $74,500.
John A. Sholes and Rose E. Sholes to Greg Fincher and Jeanette Fincher, 165 E. Court St., $60,000 to $60,500.
John A. Sholes to Samonsen Properties, LLC, 618 N. Fifth St., $35,000 to $35,500.
Aug. 6
Jeffrey S. Loy and Terry S. Loy to Mark Waechter, 17792 Bluegrass Road, $215,000 to $215,500.
Sheila Rehling to Angela Dowd, 107 Hearn St., Eldon, $6,000 to $6,500.
Rebecca M. Sheets to Patricia Ann Rogers, 9801 Highland Center Road, $70,000 to $70,500.
Raymond E. Morrison and Kathy D. Morrison to Shelby Brooke Kelley, 21914 87th St., Blakesburg, $222,000 to $222,500.
Roy D. Howk and Sarak E. Howk to Rebecca Sheets, 520 Chester Ave., $125,000 to $125,500.
Clifford Smith and Mary M. Smith to Keaton Fosdyck, Rick Fosdyck and Joanna Handling-Fosdyck, 838 Harvey St., $109,000 to $109,500.
Samuel J. Humble and Samantha J. Humble to Roberto Martinez, 104 N. Birch St., $92,000 to $92,500.
Aug. 9
Roger W. May and Sherri M. May to Mary J. Shepard and Gary Dietrich, vacant ground, $32,000 to $32,500.
Kyle Youngblood and Samantha Youngblood to Brandon L. Weitzell and Ashley N. Weitzell, 1932 Gladstone St., $162,000 to $162,500.
Michael E. Rounceville and Leslie L. Rounceville to Justin One and Hayley Eaker, 428 Elmdale Ave., $185,00 to $185,500.
Kristi L. Davis and Joey L. Davis to Stacy Greiner and Denis Eugene Walker, 9670 109th Ave., $415,000 to $415,500.
Aug. 11
Pla Moo to Roy Chestnut and Myra Chestnut, lots (unspecified), $1,000 to $1,500.
John F. Henderson and Lacey Henderson to Property Simple Solutions, LLC, 205 N. High St., Blakesburg, $34,000 to $34,500.
Taxman Ptr, owned by Richard Hulley and Dorothy Drees, to Hellie Johnston, 316 N. Holt St., $5,000 to $5,500.
Aug. 12
William D. Schinkel to Maritsa De Jesus, 1323 E. Second St., $40,000 to $40,500.
Stanley D. Buchanan and Martha L. Buchanan to Vickie R. Mello, 22952 87th St., Blakesburg, $265,000 to $265,500.
Aug. 13
Donald C. Teninty to Back 4 Fab, LLC, 301 W. Main St., Agency, $83,500 to $84,000.
Jacqueline A. McAllister to Rolando Gomez Cantarero, 234 S. Schuyler St., $77,000 to $77,500.