Aug. 14-20
Marriages
Roseina Kattil to Tommy Ralpho
Artena Binejal to Laston Jinna
Ericka Lindy Beghtol to David James Robinson
Belinta Kanibar to Kejon Kejon
Erin LeAnn Mitchel to Reece Andrew Denniston
Alicen Jean Tomlin to Randy Lee Daniels
Theresa Marie Essary to William Hayden Martin
Land transfers
Aug. 15
Robert A. Reck to Robert A. Reck and Lisa M. Reck, ag land in Wapello County.
John Sholes and Rose E. Sholes to Enrique Sanchez Lopez, 802 N. Jefferson St., $35,000 to $35,500 (contract).
Steven L. Erwin to Andrew J. Brown and Tabatha R. Brown, 6241 73rd St., Agency, $25,000 to $25,500.
James L. Wedge and Shari Wedge to James Quinn, 117 S. Elm St., $20,000 to $20,500.
Keith Hill and Inez Hill (trustees of Keith and Inez Hill Revocable Trust) to Alexandria R. Crawford and Robert Crawford, 1116 Lillian St., $38,000 to $38,500.
Aug. 16
Cathy Mallia Rutledge to Cathy Mallia Rutledge Revocable Trust, 222 S. Ward St.
Darlene J. Wise to Jane A. Wise, lot in Ottumwa.
Neil F. Ferguson and Diane O. Ferguson to Berach Land Holdings 12 LLC, 1405 Albia Road, $1,119 (tax sale).
Jack Loving and Lois Loving to City of Ottumwa, 813 Lee St., $17,692 (tax sale).
John Henry Shepherd Jr. to City of Ottumwa, 328 S. Ward St., $15,694 (tax sale).
James Lee Jessop to City of Ottumwa, vacant lots on Caldwell Street, $684 (tax sale).
Karen S. Perez to Kennth J. Allen and Angela A. Shepler-Allen, 921 E. Williams St., $130,000 to $130,500.
Alfonso Torres and Juana Torres to Ramon Torres, 1217 Jay St.
Aug. 17
Amy B. Shilanek and Wapello County Sheriff to Bank of the West, 730 Minneopa Ave., $52,947.
City of Ottumwa to Rippling Waters, 817 Chester Ave.
City of Ottumwa to Ottumwa Community School District, property on Keota Street
City of Ottumwa to Ottumwa Community School District, property at Legion Memorial Field
Swift Pork Company to Yaniel Morales Rignack, 224 E. Alta Vista Ave., $155,000 to $155,500.
Constance J. Bowden to Oswalda A. Sierra, 410 Osceola St., $55,000 to $55,500.
Salmonsen Properties LLC to CCC Properties LLC, 1011 Glenwood Ave.
Richard W. Day (trustee of Richard W. Day Living Trust) to Rebecca McDanel, 317 S. Davis St., $49,000 to $49,500.
Marsha Hunter and Shawn Glenn to Jennifer Diagouraga, 614 Harvey St., $35,000 to $35,500.
Donald Venator and Suzanne Venator to Suzanne Venator, 206 Vogel Ave.
Donald Venator and Suzanne Venator to Donald Venator, ag land in Wapello County
Aug. 18
IAT 76 LLC to Alan Norton and Geraldine Norton, 126 S. Schuyler St.
Oak Tree Properties LLC to Dixie Leon, 418 S. Foster St., $8,500 to $9,000.
C&J Enterprise LLC to Cody J. Klima, 915 Hammond St., $69,500 to $70,000.
Teresa D. Dickinson and Steven Dickinson to James A. Wedlake, 502 N. Benton St.
DeWees McCoy Properties LLC to Jennifer Dudley, 429 S. Ransom St., $45,000 to $45,500 (contract).
Andrea Bombei (executor of Reva Ellen Gilliland Estate) to Melissa Garrett and Anthony Garrett, 729 Wildwood Ave., $68,000 to $68,500.
Michael Souravong and Holly Souravong to Kristina L. Phengsiaroun and Orada Phengsiaroun, 1015 Boone St.
Aug. 19
Patricia A. Leach Estate to Peter Quijano, 314 N. Birch St., $75,000 to $75,500.
Ronald M. Abbas and Beverly J. Abbas to Beverly J. Abbas Revocable Trust, 315 E. Manning St.
Shane L. Smith to James Cote and Britani Cote, 425 Chester Ave., $80,000 to $80,500 (contract).
Candance Fisher (executor of Hubert R. Jr. Clark Estate) to Derek W. Gates and Claudia M. Gates, 11 Eleanor Drive, $139,000 to $139,500.
Derek Gates and Claudia Gates to Rodel Asican and Josephine Asican, land on South Moore Street, $55,000 to $55,500.
