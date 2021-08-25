Marriages
Aug. 6-15
Natasha Renee Wareham of Ottumwa to Todd Amos Giles.
Natalie Ann Bennett of Ottumwa to Philip Andrew Shrimplin, Ottumwa.
Raven Judith Gladson of Ottumwa to Nathan Michael Noe, Ottumwa.
Sara Ann Durbin of Ottumwa to Zachary David Stull, Ottumwa.
Rachelle Marie Bailey of Ottumwa to Thaddeus Eugene Davis, Ottumwa.
Kaeli Irene King of Ottumwa to Seth Michael Staton, Ottumwa.
Desere Songeni of Ottumwa to Erson Rechim, Ottumwa.
Land transfers
Aug. 16
John A. Sholes and Rose E. Sholes to Juana Mileily Alva Argueta, 1008 Plum St., $75,000 to $75,500.
Trevor Isaiah Dowell to Jose Ramon Lopez and Juana Alejandra Lopez-Carrillo, 423 N. Wapello St., $77,000 to $77,500.
Codie J. Evans and Heather R. Evans to Robert E. Downen, 327 Bryan Road, $214,000 to $214,500.
Chapa Real Estate, LLC, to Kevin Whitcomb, 905 West St., $38,100 to $38,600.
James C. Fenner to Brady D. Meldrem, trustee of the Brady D. Meldrom Trust U/A/D July 19, 2013, 11973 River Road, $205,000 to $205,500.
Donna R. Sylvester Revocable Trust to Heliodoro Basilio and Sharon A. Basilio, 625 S. Webster St., $127,500 to $128,000.
Veldine K. Scott 1999 Revocable Trust to Wilson B&L, LLC, lot on East Alta Vista Avenue, $13,000 to $13,500.
Kevin Wick to Arnulfo Aldaba, 642 N. Court St., $15,000 to $15,500.
Julie Knight and Scott Knight to Richard E. Knight Jr., 914 Richmond Ave., $79,000 to $79,500.
Aug. 17
John R. Paxton III to Steven P. Mundell and Faith Mundell, 538 Bryan Road, $70,000 to $70,500.
Ray A. Bigham to Bradley J. Higgins and Mary June Higgins, 9 Hackworth Drive, $73,000 to $73,500.
G&G Global Investments, LLC, to Sheila D. Newland, 133 S. Davis St., $63,000 to $63,500.
Judith Diane Switala Family Trust, Dennis J. DeWeerdt, trustee, to Sergio Salcedo and Estela Garcia Munoz, 2715 Clearview Ave., $178,000 to $178,500.
Elliott Oil Company, f.k.a. Elliott Wholesale and Oil Company, to EdSa Auto, LLC, 527 N. Jefferson St., $70,000 to $70,500.
Michael P. McClure and Christine A. McClure to Brando Booton, 514 Gladstone, $80,000 to $80,500.
Mathew C. Heckart and Samantha R. Heckart to Fowler Land, LLC, 31.1 acres of vacant ground, $177,500 to $178,000.
Dustin L. Peterson to Codey Phillips, 518 Ellis Ave., $1,500 to $2,000.
Aug. 18
Lawrence E. Weaver to James R. Edwards, 1016 S. James St., $56,000 to $56,500.
Noemi Ruiz to Maria Anotnia Lopez Catu, 217 N. James St., $67,000 to $67,500.
Trent Archer and Christi Archer to Gary M. Short, 845 Ellis Ave., $7,000 to $7,500.
Ottumwa Community School District to Ryan Anderson and Dezarae Stewart, 1230 S. Sheridan Ave., $202,000 to $202,500.
Carrie J. Andrade to Rosa Leal Bonilla, 107 Skyline Drive, $179,000 to $179,500.
Randall K. Engel and Kathy A. Engel to Nicole E. Mouton, 10132 100th St., $240,000 to $240,500.
Mark A. Pieper to Michael J. McCall and Nicholas J. Seldal, 402 Chester Ave., $160,000 to $160,500.
Aug. 19
Richard A. Kessler to Francheska N. Ruiz Aviles, 725 Ellis Ave., $71,500 to $72,000.
Terry Shawn Wise, a.k.a. Terry Shawn Ware, to Jose Gonzalez, 511 Leighton St., $184,500 to $185,000.
Bounmy Vongpanya to Amy Anita Houk-Clark, 934 Williams St., $77,900 to $78,400.
Daniel Mallonee and Sarah Mallonee to Jamal D. Montgomery and Melissa Montgomery, 515 N. Ash St., $10,000 to $10,500.
John A. Sholes and Rose E. Sholes to Emmajean Marie Owings, 529 Webster St., $70,000 to $70,500.
Aug. 20
John A. Sholes and Rose E. Sholes to David C. Ashby and Dorothy Teague Ashby, 329 N. Marion St., $42,000 to $42,500.
Cristian Hernandez to Romeo DeJesus Juarez, 710 Loomis Ave., $50,000 to $50,500.
Ruth A. Jackson to Jed A. Hill, 9982 82nd St., $25,000 to $25,500.