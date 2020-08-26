Marriages
Aug. 1-13
Michelle Ann Willier of Ottumwa to Brian Lee Carmer, Ottumwa.
Mary Byrdena Stilwell Johnston of Ottumwa to Luis Leonardo Ortiz, Ottumwa.
Deann Rae Gibson Hutchings of Ottumwa to Duane Allen Spence, Ottumwa.
Land transfers
Aug. 17
Dorothy McNelley to Abundant Life Land, LLC, unimproved land, $250,000 to $250,500.
Honey Creek Farms, LC, to Matthew Morris, four parcels, $465,500 to $466,000.
Lisa Peterson-Bishop to Santiago Lechuga III, 224 E. Pennsylvania Ave., $125,000 to $125,500.
Douglas D. Livingston and Theresa A. Livingston to Jamie M. Monohon and Shelby M. Monohon, 2706 N. Court St., $156,000 to $156,500.
Aug. 19
Donna J. Payne to Jerry and Debbie Bayers, 7197 215th Ave., $135,000 to $135,500.
Ottumwa Rentals, LLC, to Felisha Gates, 711 Wildwood Drive, $50,000 to $50,500.
Nina Ann Olson to John A. and Rose E. Sholes, 817 and 821 S. Sheridan St., $18,000 to $18,500.
Stuart Apartments, LLC, to DL Hall, LLC, 202 S. Ward St., $725,000 to $725,500.
Brett D. McKenzie and Erin R. McKenzie to Amy Norris Hernandez and J. Himar Hernandez, 57 Kingsley Drive, $205,000 to $205,500.
Aug. 20
Robert Reck and Lisa M. Reck to Mandi N. Noll, 1312 Glenwood Ave., $130,000 to $130,500.
Dean and Andrea Fisher to Brandon and Melissa Humble, 605 Lincoln Ave., $28,000 to $28,500.
The estate of Randall Lee Meyers to SEIA Rentals, LLC, 702 Gladstone St., $50,000 to $50,500.
Jerry Potts and Julia Potts to Nicole R. Fisher and Michael J. Fisher, 210 Church St., $89,000 to $89,500.
Aug. 21
Thomas R. Saner to Jaden Egley and Kendra Stafford, 14383 Copperhead Road, $275,000 to $275,500.
Sheila J. Adams to Jason W. Daughenbaugh, 328 S. Tacoma Ave., $60,000 to $60,500.
Betty J. Byers and Arthur J. Bryant to Mark Nguyen and Lan Tran, 1317 E. Main St., $90,000 to $90,500.
Charles E. Vande Noord to Lewis D. Briggs, 1907 Mowrey Ave., $72,500 to $73,000.
Ryan J. Brisendine and Mallory K. Brisendint to Ilse I. Rodriguez Sanchez and Ivan H. Banda Morales, 6 Vicki Circle, $114,500 to $115,000.
Lorna M. Davis, f.k.a. Lorna M. Snyder, to Andrew Lanman, 730 E. Finley Ave., $85,000 ot $85,500.
Nathaniel Holdings, LLC, to Doug and Theresa Livingston, 13 Woodshire Drive, $253,000 to $253,500.