July 24-28
Marriages
Chameca Brave to Ringenson Augustin
Carly Ann Spurlock-Stock to Matthew Jay Breeding
Danielle Nicolle Glick to Shane Allen Robertson
Land transfers
July 24
Gabriela A. Salido to Jaime Palma, Paola Palma and Gabriela Palma, 521 Glenwood Ave.
Chris A. Miller to Dylan Miller, 1632 Blackhawk Road.
Aaron S. Hoskins to Jenna M. Hoskins, 16427 Bluegrass Road.
Sean Coulter and Stanzi Coulter to Jerry Potts and Julia Potts, 705 Wood St., Eldon, $3,500.
Kathryn D. Riley and Thurlowe E. Riley to Keith W. Souer and Robbin C. Souer, 1038 N. Jefferson St., $85,000.
R&K Enterprises LLC to Humberto Sanchez Santiago, 428 N. Jefferson St., $65,000.
Maria Antonia Lopez Catu and Mauricio Dolores Cueva to Melvin Felipe Vaquiax Lopez, 217 N. James St.
William A. Edwards and James R. Edwards to Joseph E. Rimmer and Luanne M. Rimmer, 930 S. Lillian St., $36,000.
Nathan J. Thompson and Autumn Thompson to Jesus Arangure de Dios, 717 Pocahontas Lane, $97,500.
Robert E. Prasch Estate to Michael A. Williams, 210 Lynwood Ave., $95,000.
Michael E. Miller and Heather S. Miller to Ryan Hoselton and Erin Hoselton, 1515 Chester Ave., $164,000.
July 25
Tom G. Shepherd and Judith R. Shepherd to DP Rentals LLC, 206 Grandview Ave., $45,000.
Lillian M. Dennison to Oswal L. Posadas, 330 Evergreen St., $22,000.
LaVon Haines to LaVon Haines Revocable Trust, 24083 Whiskey Ridge Road.
Impact Properties LLC to Kevin Christopher, ground in Wapello County.
Patrick J. Wagner to P&M Properties LLC, 104 E. Harrod Ave., $17,000.
Patrick J. Wagner to P&M Properties LLC, 933 Bruce St., $38,000.
July 26
Erika Mull and Travis W. Mull to Bruce Beske and Marilyn Beske, 643 Minneopa Ave.
Bruce Beske and Marilyn Beske to Bruce Beske and Marilyn Beske Revocable Trust, multiple properties.
Jose Magana and Felisa Magana to Jenifer Mariela Martinez Diaz, 2615 Kenwood Ave., $135,000 (contract).
Kenneth S. Tipton and Teresa Tipton to Kenneth S. Tipton and Teresa Tipton, 7085 73rd St., Agency.
Brian L. Bushong and Rachel L. Pobanz-Bushong to David Tanksley and Deborah Tanksley, 1159 S. Webster St., $253,000.
Burrell Elites LLC to Lisa Marquez and Daniel Marquez, ground in Eddyville.
Tiffany K. Liles to Feuy Lor and Tou Lor, 18929 74th St., $240,000.
Donnitta K. Ware to Eric Artzer, ground in Wapello County.
Matthew C. Stines and Kersty L. Stines to Floricelda M. Villatoro Salas, 915 E. Second St., $18,400.
Charles E. Vande Noord to Central Iowa Ventures LLC, 105 S. Van Buren Ave.
Charles E. Vande Noord to Central Iowa Ventures LLC, 602 N. Green St., $50,000.
July 27
Larry E. Orman to Larry E. Orman Living Trust, 15255 60th St.
Indian Hills Community College to Katie Stover, 86 Traxler Drive., $245,000.
Courtney E. Hayes to Mallery Cochran, 1317 Castle St., $97,100.
Linda D. Nydle Revocable Trust to Anne Michel Revocable Trust, 1115 Richmond Ave., $40,000.
Deborah Thorne to Daniel Johnstone, ground in Wapello County, $24,000.
July 28
Mark Jansen, Filipe C. Mendoza and Mayra Mendoza to Felipe Mendoza Jr., 2314 E. Main St., $18,000.
Frase Company Rentals LLC to John A. Johnson, 830 Wabash Ave., $77,400.
Joshua Martin and Krystal Martin to Melius Eliacin, 202 Oakwood Ave., $165,000.
Joshua Tice and Jennifer Tice to Heartland Medical Transport LLC, 819 S. Milner St., $46,000.
Ofelia T. Rivera Ramirez and Jacinto R. Rivera Ramirez to Graciela Rivera-Hernandez, 1202 Locust St.
Christine J. Pilcher and Richard L. Pilcher to Anthony R. Rimmer, 1243 S. Lillian St.
