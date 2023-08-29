Aug. 21-25
Marriages
Caitlyn Christine Reber to Skyler Cole Johnson
Jackelline Gabriela Gomez Lopez to Matthew Cecil Bollinger
Kari Ann Fischer to Christopher Patrick Terrell
Rosine Delores Krug to Laurence Wayne McFarland
Alannah Jean Dorsey to Lane Jarrett Dittmer
Heidi Ann Bradford to Todd Michael Ash
Land transfers
Aug. 21
Ryan J. Van Maanen and Amy J. Van Maanen to Abundant Life Land LLC, land in Wapello County, $280,000.
William S. Wilkening to David R. Denison and Leanna Denison, 16367 Main St., Farson, $45,000 (contract).
Frank Elko to Hillary Elko, 111 Sunflower Drive, Eddyville.
Aug. 22
Jeff A. Messerschmitt to Jeff A. Messerschmitt Revocable Trust, 16 Silverwood Drive.
Genevieve R. Prosser to Tammy Gordy, 811 Wildwood Drive, $56,000.
Leo M. Blomme Living Trust to Helen I. Bloome Living Trust, 1484 13th Ave., Batavia.
Jerry L. Ruby to Luis Adrian Tellez Aguedo and Rosangela Batista Eyreos, 826 Glenwood Ave., $150,000.
Ronald L. Swanstrom and Bridget A. Swanstrom to Ronald L. Swanstrom Revocable Trust, 8296 160th St.
Ronald L. Swanstrom and Bridget A. Swanstrom to Bridget A. Swanstrom Revocable Trust, 8296 160th St.
Archie N. Farrell Estate to Dawnita Wellings, 618 E. Finley Ave.
Aug. 23
Douglas E. Hull and Rachel Hull to Brian B. Mitchell and Terri R. Owens-Mitchell, 15784 Bluegrass Road.
Brian and Denise Kelly Family Trust to Tai Q. Vu and Bich N. Pham, 1533 N. Van Buren St.
Jack C. Mitchell and Mary M. Mitchell Revocable Trust to Jack and Mary Mitchell Family Revocable Trust, 613 W. Rochester Road.
Raymond Phillips Estate to Scott L. Brinegar, 937 Hayne St., $35,000.
Alice J. Phillips to Scott L. Brinegar, 937 Hayne St.
Raymond G. Phillips Estate to William F. Lowe Jr., 328 S. Cherry St.
Alice J. Phillips to William F. Lowe Jr., 328 S. Cherry St.
Julee A. Prose to Julie A. Prose, Robert Prose and Heidi Prose, 11474 Angle Road.
Raymond G. Phillips Estate to Pearlicia Cloke and Samuel F. Cloke, 100 Caster St., Eldon, $23,000.
Alice J. Phillips Estate to Pearlicia Cloke and Samuel F. Cloke, 100 Caster St., Eldon.
Pearlicia Cloke and Samuel F. Cloke to Dennis Radtke, 100 Caster St.
Robert C. Sutton to Jesus Neave, 1964 W. Finley Ave., $205,000.
Aug. 24
Sharon F. Leyden and Eric Leyden to Angela Wickenkamp, 425 Burrhus St., $55,000 (contract).
George R. Moore and Helen L. Moore Trust to Tom's Tree Service Residential LLC, land in Ottumwa.
Katherine A. Walker to Katherine A. Walker, Jeremie D. Walker and Melissa Walker, 610 Church St., Eldon.
John R. White to John R. White Revocable Trust, 2548 155th Ave.
Curtis M. Blackwell Estate to Dusty J. Davidson and James White, 702 E. Second St., $182,000.
Gale E. Martz and Catherine M. Martz to Heller Development LLC, ground in Wapello County, $360,000.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Yogi Baird, 402 W. Main St., Agency, $28,000.
MLP Properties LLC to Rural Revival Properties LLC, 323 Osceola St., $37,500.
Todd D. Phillips and Barbara T. Phillips to Jarrod King, 6132 Cliffland Road, $170,000.
Aug. 25
Jobe K. Lowe and Jessica M. Lowe to Big Apple Trust, 701 E. Second St.
Doris I. Sheets to Samuel Duran Tellez and Isabel Andrade Ramirez, 418 N. Iowa Ave., $21,000.
Michael D. Jones and Martha G. Jones to Michael L. Vannoy II and Ashley C. Vannoy, lots in Wapello County.
