Karina Cordova Garcia to Michael Franklin Craycraft
Hollie Marie Sawyer to Anthony Scott Michel
Aileen Memory Killion to Warren Dave Route
Postina Ludrick to Brad-Joe Route
EDITOR'S NOTE: As many of our loyal readers have noticed, the land transfers report printed in the Ottumwa Courier has not included the street address and/or sale price information in the last few weeks. This was not the Courier's decision, but rather a situation that arose when various software and legislative changes were implemented on July 1 caused us to lose reliable access to this information. Since then, we have been working to find a solution to resume the inclusion of this valuable information in future reports for all transactions. We have made progress in restoring this information on many of the land transactions listed below and we are continuing to work to find a solution that will restore this information completely in our reporting while balancing our resources internally. We appreciate the patience of our readers and ask them to trust that we are working to find a solution. We understand that this information is valuable to many of our readers and we are invested in ensuring we continue to provide it going forward. I appreciate readers who have called and emailed with their feedback to alert us to the value they place upon this information. — Kyle Ocker, Courier Editor.
Heller Development LLC to SS IL Real Estate LLC, 121 E. Main St., $1,775,000 to $1,775,500.
Taylor R. Godoy and Brian E. Godoy to Christian Brandon Gerber, 118 S. Webster St., $125,000 to $125,500.
William B. White and Willene J. White to Taylor R. Godoy, 1710 N. Jefferson St., $217,000 to $217,500.
Lisa D. Dickinson to Pamela Jo Kloppenburg, 515 E. Fourth St.
Pamela Jo Kloppenburg to Lisa D. Dickinson, 1213 Plum St.
Lisa D. Dickinson to Pamela Joe Kloppenburg, 814 Hackberry St.
Larry D. Meixner to Tony Wilson, 1210 Hayne St., $25,000 to $25,500.
Daniel W. Schroeder and Sarah J. Schroeder (co-trustees of Daniel W. Schroeder and Sarah J. Schroeder Family Revocable Trust dated May 23, 2011) to Kathleen Larkin and Dalton Kraber, 11217 180th Ave., $225,000 to $225,500.
Richard A. Lettington III and Meghan R. Lettington to Jayson Cuong Le, lot in Wapello County, $65,000 to $65,600.
Rafael Ocho and Silvia Ochoa to Jorge Robel Alva Diaz, 222 N. Davis St.
Rebecca Collett, Laura Collett and Sara Wilder to Leon Courtney, 1111 S.Sheridan Ave., $5,500 to $6,000.
Rhonda R. McKay and Rhonda R. Glosser to Brandon M. Johnson and Sarah D. Johnson, 11487 Rutledge Road, $284,780 to $284,830.
Darrel Van Veldhuizen and Nancy Diehl (co-trustees of Harold V. Veldhuizen Revocable Trust Agreement dated Aug. 18, 2011) to Tyler Joe Brown and Sylvia Jo Brown, land in Wapello County, $817,000 to $817,500.
Harold V. Veldhuizen Revocable Trust to Lucas D. Brown and Kaitlyn L. Brown, land in Wapello County, $817,000 to $817,500.
Kyle S. Creamer and Courtney C. Creamer to Justin Vollmer, 506 Lynwood Circle, $170,000 to $170,500.
Brittany A. Pilcher to Brett Gerein, 817 Glenwood Ave., $95,000 to $95,500.
James Clingman and Judy J. Clingman to Seven Seans Properties LLC, 225 Northview Ave. and 1146 Casa Blanca Lane
Strong Rentals LLC to Belmond Holdings LLC, 940 N. Court St.
Sarah L. Henry to City of Ottumwa
End of the Road LLC to City of Ottumwa
Charles P. Canny Jr. Estate to Caroline J. Canny, 214 N. Iowa Ave.
Carol Elaine Paxton Estate to Diana L. Clark and Dixie L. Turner
Catherine Jean Travlos to Catherine Jean Travlos Revocable Trust, 1621 N. Elm St.
Tristan J. Frye and Diana Frye to Elizabeth Ann Serkies and Derek Anthony Serkies, 1526 Greenwood Ave., $119,500 to $120,000.
Stephen B. Keck and Lisa Keck to Austin K. Chambers, ground in Wapello County, $5,000 to $5,500.
Daniel F. Oldfield and Betty Oldfield Trust to Santos Aldana and Manibel Aldana, 710 E. Finley Ave., $35,000 to $35,500.
Diana L. Clark and Dixie L. Turner to Donnie Ray Turner, 818 Wabash Ave.
Bonnie Laurich and Jon Laurich to Michelle Lundy, 241 S. Schuyler St., $15,000 to $15,500.
Darcy Hannah McDaniel and Julie Norris (co-executors of Patricia Ann Hanna Estate) to Michelle Lundy, 241 S. Schuyler St., $15,000 to $15,500.
Betty Joan Hall and Richard Hall to Marlena K. Terrell, 22218 Whiskey Ridge, $139,000 to $139,500.
Dorothy Keep to Tristan Frye and Diana Frey, 1 Sussex Place, $200,000 to $200,500.
Deboth Inc LLC to Van Mor Properties LLC, 330 E. Park Ave.
Martina Gonzalez Garcia to Lucila Madueno, 331 Clarence St., $10,000 to $10,500.
Deanna DeKraai Estate to Robert J. Brennon and Della I. Brennon, 706 Prosser St., $5,000 to $5,500.
Nicholas A. Batterson and Kylie R. Batterson to Chance Wursta and Sydnie Wallace, 303 N. Merino Ave., Eddyville, $60,000 to $60,500.
Kevin Pope to Kevin F. Pope Jr. and Tori S. Henrichs, 2533 N. Green St.
ACC290 LLC to QuantumX LLC, 138 N. Ransom St.
