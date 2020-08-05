July 24-25
Alia Ann Marie Moore of Ottumwa to Brett Austin Brady, Ottumwa.
Alexa Jo Owen of Ottumwa to Jarrod Thomas Swallow, Ottumwa.
Kimberly Sue Dufur Hamburg of Bloomfield to Timothy Jack Hamburg.
Patrice Batumona of Ottumwa to Francin Kalongo Kusikesa, Springfiled, Illinois.
July 27
The estate of Randall Lee Meyers to Laurie D. Kellner, 5239 Cemetery Road, $135,000 to $135,500.
Shane and Allison Long to William Edward, 602 N. Benton Ave., $34,200 to $34,700.
Charles G. Pierce and Jeanna G. Pierce to Travis Hancock and Kimberly Taylor, 2805 Oak Meadow Drive, $190,000 to $190,500.
July 28
Larry D. Martin to Austin Hynick and Bridge Helle, 13454 170th St., $235,000 to $235,500.
City of Ottumwa to Gary L. Fisher and Kamala Kay Fisher, 811 E. Mary St., $250 to $750.
Brian L. Goodvin and Melinda Chapa-Goodvin to Travis E. And Jennifer A. Stout, 12 Birchwood Drive, $232,500 to $233,000.
July 29
Julia R. Carr to Ottumwa Enterprises, LLC, 610 N. Fifth St., $60,000 to $60,500.
Spencer David Sones and Chelsea Miller Sones to Jacob R. Davis, 406 E. Maple Ave., $88,000 to $88,500.
July 30
Steams 135, LLC, to Kristopher Musgrove and Natasha Lynn Clawson, 825 Ingersoll St., $45,000 to $45,500.
July 31
Keith Morris, Alicia Burns, Randi Kpati and Essie Kpati to Yahara Marquez and Juvenal Marquez, 512 N. Green St., $6,000 to $6,500.
Robert G. Miller to David P. and Julie Garr, 12956 50th St., $120,000 to $120,500.
Anna M. Miller to Emma R. Ferguson, 1335 N. Elm St., Apt. 110, $45,000 to $45,500.
Tanya L. Phillips to Dakota Duffield and Rachelle Duffield, 1206 Hutchinson Ave., $275,000 to $275,500.
Lana L. Dixon to Cecily N. Kelso and Brandon L. Hankins, 520 S. Ferry St., $79,000 to $79,500.
Julie R. Callas to Erin E. Conrad, 83 Schwartz Drive, $150,000 to $150,500.
John and Rose E. Sholes to Tannim and Amanda Covert, 166 Northview St., $85,000 to $85,500.
Charles I. Day and Olga S. Day to James Munley and Jacqueline Canny, 533 S. Moore St., $36,240 to $36,740.
Dustin F. and Ashley N. Deevers to Thomas A. Veldhuizen, vacant lots, Chillicothe, $5,000 to $5,500.