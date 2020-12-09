Marriages
Nov. 26-28
Graciela Rivera Hernandez of Ottumwa to Jose Alfredo Leon Navarro, Ottumwa.\
Susan Arcana Phillips Heinle of Ottumwa to Kenneth Gene Mitchell, Ottumwa.
Mayra M. Ulloa Zaldona of Ottumwa. To Elias Alvarado Alvarado, Ottumwa.
Land transfers
Nov. 30
Linda L. Lynch Living Trust dated Jan. 30, 2018, to Teodoro Raygoza-Ramirez, 704 Chester Ave., $62,000 to $62,500.
Mark Mincks, executor of Patricia Ann Mincks Estate, to Miguel Acevedo, 407 Lake Drive, $89,000 to $89,500.
Timothy Brian Ward and Nancy Ann Ward to Huruy Weldu, 112 Deppe Lane, $140,000 to $140,500.
HAI Investments to Tommy Thomas, 105 S. Vine St., $76,200 to $76,700.
Thomas Allen and Dana Anne Blunt to Taylor A. Blunt, 105 KD Ave., Eldon, $70,000 to $70,500.
Dec. 1
Park Avenue Condos, LLC, to Van Mor Properties, LLC, 342 E. Park Ave., $1,000,000 to $1,000,500.
Chris Peeler to Luis Enrique Campos Nava, 14 Silverwood Drive, $115,000 to $115,500.
Central Iowa Ventures to Jorge Alvarez, 1621 W. Main St., $18,600 to $19,100.
South Ottumwa Savings Bank to River Hills Community Health Center, Inc., 116 W. Main St., $836,090 to $836,590.
Shane W. Close and Savannah N. Close to TBHF, LLC, 8461 Fox Hills Road, Agency, $260,000 to $260,500.
Harry James Wright and Shirley Frances Wright Revocable Trust to Thomas D. Knott, Margaret C. Knott and Tyler T. Knott, 11443 Bladensburg Road, $185,000 to $185,500.
Dec. 2
Frank L. Parsons and Patricia L. Parsons to Edwin Nkengafac and Viban A. Ngu, 220 N. Benton St., $67,000 to $67,500.
Thomas J. Hull and Kimi J. Hull to William H. Baker, 325 W. Rochester Road, $182,500 to $183,000.
Dec. 3
Barbara L. Hanson to William P. Kern, 1222 Castle St., $70,000 to $70,500.
Brett W. Ellis and Laura A. Ellis to William P. Kern, 1227 Castle St., $62,000 to $62,500.
James L. Marlay to Brett and Laura Ellis, 3320 155th St., $283,000 to $283,500.
Ina Grace Foster Estate, Michael Stogdill, executor, to Hills Bank & Trust, QI for 1031 Exchange for Brent A. and Kari Edel, 21615 Bluegrass Road, $760,750 to $761,250.
Timothy Lawrence McCoy, a.k.a. Timothy Laurence McCoy, and Phyllis R. McCoy to Michael E. Willier and Karen J. Willier, 1434 Swanson Ave., $88,000 to $88,500.
Dec. 4
Marilyn I. Pickrell Estate, James W. Pickrell, executor, to Heather Elaine Easton, 11515 Rutledge Road, $259,000 to $259,500.
Matthew J. Terlouw and Morgan A. Trelouw to Angela Allgood, 134 E. Alta Vista Ave., $120,000 to $120,500.
Jeffrey W. Bittner, trustee of the Jeffrey and Wendy Bittner Family Trust dated Sept. 27, 2019, to Alex Morley, 514 E. Alta Vista Ave., $880,000 to $880,500.