Dec. 4-10
Marriages
Hallie Ann Amos to Matthew Ryan Polson
Rose Lynn Marie Robertson to Dawson McKaine Breese
Brekkin Quintessa Rae Francis to Wesley William Sly
Tydingco Tamery to Jerleen Samuel
Land transfers
Dec. 5
Al Jo LLC to Rick Leydens and Sheryl Leydens, 121 Walnut St., Eddyville, $85,000.
William Everett Payne Estate to Rosa Villa-Hernandez and Oscar Hernandez, 250 N. Davis St., $30,000.
Dec. 6
Wapello County Sheriff's Office to Idaho Housing and Finance Association, 727 Riverside Lane, $62,253 (sheriff deed).
Jeffrey E. Frana and Ronda Frana to Brittany S. Frana, 1819 N. Ash St.
Adan Pena and Melina Pena to Adan Pena and Melina Pena, 1820 Gladstone St.
Thomas C. Lane Trust to Luke B. Harris and Sarah Harris, ag land in Wapello County, $3,005,501 (contract).
Dec. 7
Wayne R. Scott and Pamela S. Scott to Jennifer Cope and Asa Cope, 103 S. Main St., Blakesburg, $44,000.
Lyle Collett and Nichole Collett to Joshua Fuhs and Shelby Fuhs, ag land in Wapello County, $324,459.
Jeremy Frase and Melanie Frase to Matthew L. Olson, 1002 S. Hancock St., $2,235.
Marilyn Joan Brooke Estate to Kurt Cochran, 438 S. Ward St., $63,000.
Kurt Cochran and Michelle Cochran to BK&M Group LLC, 438 S. Ward St.
Dick D. Clawson and Virginia N. Clawson, to Dick D. Clawson, 2550 Kenwood St.
Racheal L. Pfaff to Justin L. Pfaff, 11958 118th Ave.
Dec. 8
Patricia L. Deiters Estate to David J. Baker, 13292 50th St.
Patricia L. Deiters Estate to Charles E. Lnenicka Trust, ag land in Wapello County.
Patricia L. Deiters Estate to Michael Deiters, ag land in Wapello County, $73,500.
Frase Company Rentals LLC to Cory J. Hawk, 431 E. Rochester Road, $183,000.
Sharon F. Leyden and Anthony E. Leyden to Central Iowa Ventures LLC, 1505 E. Locust St., $25,000.
Sharon F. Leyden and Anthony E. Leyden to Central Iowa Ventures LLC, 810 E. Finley Ave., $25,000.
Sharon F. Leyden and Anthony E. Leyden to Central Iowa Ventures LLC, 1328 E. Second St., $47,000.
Sharon F. Leyden and Anthony E. Leyden to Central Iowa Ventures LLC, 502-504 N. Market St., $71,000.
Sharon F. Leyden and Anthony E. Leyden to Central Iowa Ventures LLC, 205 Clayton St., $29,000.
Merle R. Roark and Melissa J. Carson-Roark to Georgian M. Vestakis, 227 Filmore St., $55,000.
Dec. 9
Randy Allman and Carla Allman to Randy Allman, 726 Wabash Ave.
Heidi A. Bradford to Todd M. Ash, 225 E. Highland Ave., $120,000.
Heidi A. Bradford to Todd M. Ash, 1109 N. Green St.
Scott H. McKearney and Darlene M. McKearney to Mihret A. Furute, 614 E. Alta Vista Ave., $175,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.