Dec. 5-11
Marriages
Samantha Justine Wright to Nicholas John Depenbusch
Amalia Perez Natareno to Jose Marcario Tiu Tojin
Sharon Lynett Deevers, of Eddyville, to Kevin Lee Bork, of Eddyville
Gloria Daniel to Robil Jokray
Esmeralda Mendoza Espinoza to Jhonathan Orlando Salazar Quinonez
Natalie Anne deRegnier, of Hedrick, to Josiah Rice Sieren, of Hedrick
Land transfers
Dec. 6
Judy Ehret to Santiago Corona Gomez, 318 Appanoose St., $129,900 to $130,400.
Susan Showman to Ryan W. Johnson, 409 W. Walnut St., Eldon, $52,000 to $52,500.
Jennifer M. Cottrell to Jerry Meyers (Trustee of the Randall Meyers Family Trust), 2716 Kenwood St., $75,000 to $75,500.
Dec. 7
Kevin G. Halley and Adrianna M. Halley to Cody Bolin, 1002 N. Green St., $125,000 to $125,500.
Juanita M. Troutfetter (dates Oct. 15, 2013) to Diana Clark, 502 Ray St., $100,500 to $101,000.
John Huriega and Ashley Huriega to Randy Bowling and Gabe Bowling, 161 Northview Ave., $139,900 to $140,400.
Nicole E. Moulton and Christopher W. Moulton to Maximillian M. Hilton and Sydni A. Hilton, 1305 Brentwood Drive, $95,000 to $95,500.
Dec. 8
MJST-Two LLC to Richard Warren, bare land, $388,600 to $389,100.
Phillip E. Overby to Floricelda M. Villatoro Salas, 1230 N. Adams Ave., $72,000 to $72,500.
My Home Properties LLC to Coady Sly, 1031 N. Jefferson St., $65,000 to $65,500.
Jeanne M. Callas Estate (Dennis W. Callas, Executor) to Jeremy Frase and Melanie Frase, 1163 Hutchinson Ave., $115,000 to $115,500.
Kim Shepard and Brenda Shepard to Timothy M. McMahon, 1210 N. Adams Ave., $127,500 to $128,000.
Jessica A. Davidson to Larry and Stacie Price, and Harold and Deb Barnes, 7851 River Road, $11,000 to $11,500.
Dec. 9
Estate of Twyla M. Thompson to Carli J. Campbell, 109 Patricia St., Agency, $68,000 to $68,500.
John A. Sholes and Rose E. Sholes to Fredy A. Guerra-Alas and Karla A. Guerra, 258 E. Manning Ave., $30,000 to $30,500.
Joseph Alexander Jacobs to Bradly Joseph Jacobs and Lisa Louise Jacobs, 2609 Kenwood St., $57,000 to $57,500.
Eric L. Francis and Julie Francis, Chad E Francis and Susan Francis, and Larae L. Middlesworth and Jeremy Middlesworth to Levi Samuel Paul Durbin, 405 S. Second St., Eddyville, no price given.
Joshua Tice and Jennifer Tice to Alejandro Alvarez Leon, 1203 George St., $180,000 to $180,500.
John A. Sholes and Rose E. Sholes to Fredy A. Guerra-Alas and Karla A. Guerra, 1438 Swanson Ave., $40,000 to $40,500.
Larry Hopkins and Sarah Hopkins to Carley A. Bingham, 114 S. Schuyler St., $125,000 to $125,500.
Dec. 10
Christopher W. Rozenboom and Robertta C. Rozenboom to Selna Aldana Rodas, 1207 Richmond Ave., $112,000 to $112,500.
Biz Ventures LLC to Brock E. Clark, 2542 Clearview St., $92,000 to $92,500.
Craig Thies and Patricia Thies to Kenneth J. Mitchell Family Protection Trust, 33 Brookwood Court, $350,000 to $350,500.