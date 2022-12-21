Dec. 11-17
Marriages
Angela Sue Patterson to Alson Kinman
Luz Mery Quintero to Andres Aquino Rivera
Land transfers
Dec. 12
Joyce L. Hardy to Joyce L. Harty Revocable Trust, 1521 Silverwood Drive.
Willard D. Beghtol and Lorretta Beghtol to Natalie Piper, 1428 Asbury Ave., $73,000.
Jordan E. Tichy to Leanna Hite, 326 N. Pocahontas St.
Leanna Hite to Brandon L. Schafer, 326 N. Pocahontas St., $67,000.
Joe A. Pilcher to Megan Guest, 109 Hearn St., Eldon, $59,900.
Bonnie Jarvis Estate to Mejia Garcia and Aydee V. Rodriguez, 1828 W. Main St., $19,000.
Bank of the West to Raymond G. Lyon and Christina J. Lyon, 730 Minneopa Ave., $56,250.
Robert J. Throckmorton-Mitchell and Carrie-Ann Throckmorton-Mitchell to Kenia Martinez Benavides, 507 N. Pocahontas St., $77,000.
L&M Rentals LLC to Nichole D. Gevock, 168 N. Moore St., $50,000 (contract).
Katherine L. Paulus to Yogi Baird and Amanda Baird, 208 Bryan Road, $60,000.
Luis A. Sosa and Blanca G. Sosa to Chalon R. Barton, 1022 E. Mary St., $92,750.
Rosario Gonzalez and Arcelia Gonzalez to Kimberly J. Sian Serech, 524 S. Adella St., $95,000.
Dec. 13
Angela Sedore to Angela Sedore Revocable Trust, 7078 Cemetery Road, Agency.
Angela S. Sedore to Lujad LLC, 127 W. High St. Agency.
Joyce Johnson to Allan D. Kempf, 157 S. Fellows Ave.
Ronda K. Dennis-Smithart and Michael A. Smithart to DGOGOttumwaia0406022 LLC, 1235 Hutchinson Ave., $197,000.
Dec. 14
Erin Clary and Dennis D. Clary to EMN Mather Farm Trust, 631 N. Green St., $123,500.
EMN Mather Farm Trust to Evalyn K. Mather, 631 N. Green St.
Dec. 15
Elias G. Espinosa and Maria de la Luz Qunitana Hermosillo to Arturo Tello and Sinforosa R. Tello, 317 W. Williams St., $65,000 (contract).
Gary L. Gruwell to Gary L. Gruwell Revocable Trust, ag land in Wapello County.
Dec. 16
Joanne Carnes and Rickey R. Carnes to Central Iowa Ventures LLC, 16 Asbury Circle, $48,000 (contract).
Chance J. Wursta to Colby Lopez, 303 N. Merino St., Eddyville, $108,000.
Byron M. Leu and Janet A. Leu to Byron M. Leu and Janet A. Leu Living Trust, 2515 Kenwood St. and 629 E. Alta Vista Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.