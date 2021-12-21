Dec. 12-18
Marriages
April Ann Noland to Donny Joe Behymer, both of Eddyville
Dove Renee Johnston to Allen Wayne Griffiths
Land transfers
Dec. 13
Nathaniel LaBang and Nomia LaBang to Roscy Sui, 641 Wildwood Drive, $120,000 to $120,500.
Esthel Junior Livingston and Cindy Conrad Livingston to Christopher W. Rozenboom and Robertta C. Rozenboom, 11471 48th St., $210,000 to $210,500.
Karl V. Hoff and M. Angela Hoff to Travis Jay, bare land near Agency, $72,500 to $73,000.
Big Apple Trust to Jobie Lowe and Jessica Lowe, 701 E. Second St., $90,554 to $91,054.
Julian Martinez and Jane Martinez to Franklin Makia and Oxana Anuri, 813 Grant St., $32,000 to $32,500.
L&M Rentals LLC to B&J Rentals LLC, 138 S. Adella St., $15,000 to $15,500.
Stacey King and Kevin King to Chad Svendsen and Kelly Svendsen, 834 Lake Road, $32,000 to $32,500.
David L. Edgington and Luanne Edgington to Chip J. Terpstra and Lauren M. Terpstra, bare land near Ottumwa, $126,340 to $126,840.
Dec. 14
Genesis 1 LLC to Brian H. Burnett, 508 W. Main St., Agency, $146,500 to $147,000.
Elvira Cardenas a/k/a Elvira Lopez to Christopher I. Clark, 509 Camille St., $58,000 to $58,500.
Raymond Gene Phillips and Alice Phillips to Khalid Tachfine, 1940 Mable St., $4,500 to $5,000.
Luke B. McAllister and Maria Jose Chavez Orozco to Lindsey M. Miller, 220 Carter Ave., $135,000 to $135,500.
Richard J. Hemm to Robert W. Drake, 2697 23rd St., Eldon, $150,000 to $150,500.
Dec. 15
Nicholas T. Maxwell and Sydney G. Maxwell to Ruddy Antaya and Francine Misenga, 213 W. Manning Ave., $129,000 to $129,500.
Dec. 16
John A. Sholes and Rose E. Sholes to Henry K. Kadima and Rukiya T. Ngoy, 1821 Albia Road, $73,000 to $73,500.
Wanda Besco to Stephen Arnold, 2160 Albia Road, $60,000 to $60,500.
DeWees-McCoy Properties LLC to Angela Sue Dabb, 433 S. Ransom St., $52,000 to $52,500.
Frederick W. Meyer Jr. and Suzette D. Meyer to Laurie Rodriguez, 101 N. Sheridan Ave., $119,000 to $119,500.
Bradley Tursic and Jackie Tursic to Minnette Baxter-Jarrard, 408 Osceola St., $55,000 to $55,500.
Dec. 17
G&G Global Investments LLC to Julio Chavez, 305 N. Iowa Ave., $53,000 to $53,500.
Carla Heisdorffer to Deb Saner, 149 N. Moore St., $39,000 to $39,500.
Helen Coffin to Michael J. McKay and Susan M. Wolf, 4 Cedar Croft, $289,000 to $289,500.
Larry D. Meixner to Francis Melvin Watson III and William David Watson, 744 Center St., $14,000 to $14,500.
Laura Spencer to Suzanne Spencer, 206 Vogel Ave., $77,500 to $78,000.
Branndi Kraushaar to Jennifer Lopez, 126 S. Fellows Ave., $78,000 to $78,500.
Derek A. Anfinson to Michael Scott Wilson and Shelbi Carnahan, 20605 105th St., $195,000 to $195,500.