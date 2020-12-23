Marriages
Dec. 17
Journey Lynne Umphress of Ottumwa to Travis Trent Gierstorf, Ottumwa.
Land transfers
Dec. 14
Thomas and Tammy Freeman to Like Home Properties, LLC, 1217 E. Second St., $28,000 to $28,500.
Marilyn Cramblit to John A. Sholes and Rose Ellen Sholes, 711 N. Elm St., $50,000 to $50,500.
Dec. 15
James R. Bettis and Bobbi J. Bettis to Toni D. Payne, 1513 W. Finley Ave., $72,000 to $72,500.
Rick Houston and Cheryl Houston to Aung Min and Win Win, 1511 N. Jefferson St., $159,900 to $160,400.
David P. Garr Jr. and Julie A. Garr to Trenton W. and Misty D. Woods, 3105 N. Court St., $130,000 to $130,500.
Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, d.b.a. Mr. Cooper, to Creekside Real Estate, LLC, 903 Glenwood Ave., $57,000 to $57,500.
Dec. 16
Richard VanWeelden and Cheryl VanWeelden to Samantha VanWeelden and Travis VanWeelden, 406 N. Third St., Eddyville, $170,000 to $170,500.
Laux-Gevock, LLC, to Shawn A. Adam, rural land in 2-71-12 County, $1,329,519 to $1,330,019.
Lynnette Jean Beghtol, executor of estate of Lynn Joe Reeves, to Nicholas W. Stout, 918 Harding St., $28,000 to $28,500.
Jerry R. Meyers, administrator, to Alan Frederick and Deanne Frederick, 903 Church St., $45,000 to $45,500.
Dayna D. Parker to Chancellor R. Dickinson, 423 Grandview Ave., $85,000 to $85,500.
Dec. 17
Jacob W. Mathis and Shelby M. Durflinger to Bella Vista Real Estate, LLC, 808 W. Second St., $38,380 to $38,880.
Rick and Linda Camode to 10-15 Regional Transit Authority, 408 E. Main St., $98,000 to $98,500.
Nancy Wright to Brent Swearing, 412 S. Cedar St., Kirkville, $1,500 to $2,000.
Serena Sue Burton, trustee, to L. Gevock & Sons, LLC, 5922 Lake Road, $498,000 to $498,500.
David A. and Sigrid Helgerson to Iowa Pork Productions, LLC, c/o Timothy McMahon, no address give, Ottumwa, $25,000 to $25,500.
Dec. 18
Tori Heckart to JB Storage, LLC, 2951 Pawnee Drive, $135,000 to $135,500.
Charlotte L. Yoder to Valerie Hunt, 227 W. Williams St., $88,000 to $88,500.
Jennifer and William Dutcher to John and Rose Sholes, 529 Webster St. $50,000 to $50,500.
Estate of Gary M. McGlothen to James M.H. Clingman and Judy J. Clingman, 749 Wildwood Drive, $75,200 to $75,700.
Dayana DeLeon and Jordan DeLeon to MLP Properties, LLC, 406 Minnesota St., $50,000 to $50,500.
Annette E. Wittrock to Bryan Baayen, 1230 Brentwood Drive, $96,900 to $97,400.
Kimberly Jo Swarts to Lantern Lane Farms, LLC, 17742 15th St., Drakesville, $136,800 to $137,300.