Dec. 18-24
Marriages
Micaela Tello Ruiz to Edgar Ivan Gonzalez Soto
Land transfers
Dec. 19
Numa Property Management LLC to Nisland Asset Investment LLC, 1016 Grant St., $53,000.
Joseph K. Maize to Heather A. McCallum, 2881 Ninth St., Eldon.
Verhulst 2007 Revocable Trust to Conrad Brothers Farm Partnership, 1776 Eddyville Road, $2,516,250.
Jane R. Martinez and Julian M. Martinez to Darren L. Adamson and Kimberley A. Adamson, 509 S. Davis St., $28,000.
Dec. 20
Joyce A. Johnson to Allan D. Kempf, lot on East Main Street.
Evelyn Howe Estate to Lori J. Williams, 101 E. Polk St., Blakesburg.
Mount Sinai Church to First Marshallese Assembly of God Church, 110 S. Ash St. and 115 E. Second St.
Dec. 21
IAT 53 LLC to Yenger Logistics, 940 N. Court St., $70,000.
Kirk Miller to Jesus Jaime, 1015 W. Second St., $15,000.
Ronald A. Ragen Sr. and Norma L. Ragen to Brent T. Krumboltz and Melinda L. Krumboltz 2008 Trust, ag land in Wapello County, $192,000.
Cindy L. Robertson and Norman K. Robertson to Mirian C. Florez, 324 S. Moore St., $15,000.
Ralph H. Livingston and Karren F. Livingston to Karren F. Livingston, 226 S. Adella St.
Phillip C. Ehrenhard Estate to Linda Ehrenhard and David Ehrenhard, 317 S. Webster St.
Ralph J. Decker and Mary J. Decker to Christopher D. Sexton, 302 Kenyon St., $73,500.
Angela K. Wickenkamp to Angela K. Wickenkamp Revocable Trust, multiple properties.
Swift Pork Company to Triple T Properties LLC, 522 Ray St., $65,000.
Bear Creek Farms LLC to Don Houk and Lisa Houk, ag land in Wapello County, $346,500.
Southeast Iowa Dream Center to Jessyca S. Bunnell, 517 S. Ward St.
Dec. 22
Alson Kinman and Angela Patterson to Alson Kinman and Angela Patterson, industrial ground in Wapello County.
