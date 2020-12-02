Marriages
Nov. 13-20
Chrissy Marie Dudley of Ottumwa to Kristopher Charles Baskett, Ottumwa.
Natalie Iren Hofstetter of Ottumwa to Carl Edwin Bennett, Ottumwa.
Lacey Danielle Babcock of Ottumwa to Michale Jones Warren Jr.
Emily Kay Six of Ottumwa to Patrick O’neil Durst Jr., Ottumwa.
Monica Faye Bell Barker of Ottumwa to Jerry Lee Shepherd, Ottumwa.
Land transfers
Nov. 16
Darrell and Betty Powell to Paul and Joan Heinle, 18636 150th St., Eddyville, $2,500 to $3,000.
Sandra Jean Longdo to Sai Sein Tun II, 643 Hamilton St., $90,000 to $90,500.
Kyle Letts to Joseph Craig Davis, 931 Lillian St., $68,000 to $68,500.
Timothy Schwartz and Fred Zesiger to Appanoose Rapids Mercantile, LLC, 328 E. Main St., $125,000 to $125,500.
Linda Sines to Fredy Valencia Lino, 802 Lillian St., $77,000 to $77,500.
James Bower to Eric and Tami Krantz, 9710 100th Ave., Lot 7, $25,000 to $25,500.
Nando Realty, LLC, to Trinity Court, LLC, 101 W. Main St., $480,250 to $480,750.
Nov. 17
Breaking Gate, LLC, to MLP Properties, LLC, 409 S. Milner St., $35,000 to $35,500.
Breaking Gate, LLC, to MLP Properties, LLC,, 548 Minnesota St., $49,000 to $49,500.
Poker Face, LLC, to MLP Properties, LLC, 109 S. Clay St., $35,000 to $35,500.
Polaris Properties, LLC, to Nathaniel Welna, 734 W. Second St., $50,000 to $50,500.
Poker Face, LLC, to Heritage Bloomfield Properties, 715 Lillian St., $13,000 to $13,500.
Gale and Catherine Martz to Mimi’s Taqueria, Inc., 707-711 Church St., $270,000 to $270,500.
Joshua and Jennifer Nice to Tawa C. Eruaga, 315 S. Willard St., $110,000 to $110,500.
Brent and Kari Edel to Geraldine Hiatt, unimproved land, $260,000 to $260,500.
Nov. 18
Lois Laughlin Estate to Logan E. Laughlin, 206 W. Elm, Eldon, $100,000 to $100,500.
Nov. 19
Estate of Carol Marie Ulrick, by Jessica J. James, administrator, to Richard Young and Cara Young, 1632 Richmond Ave., $110,000 to $110,500.
Mark Jansen, dba Jessy, to Mark G. Gracey, 323 Lincoln Ave., $125,900 to $126,400.
Community 1st Credit Union to Brian L. Sronce and Leigh A. Blackorby, 423 Osceola St., $53,500 to $54,000.
Curtis P. Rumley and Lucinda M. Rumley to Stephen Craft and Kathy Jo Craft, 1103 W. Mary St., $135,000 to $135,500.
Michael E. Curtis and David I. Curtis to Scott L. Brinegar and Samona M. Brinegar, 321 E. Alta Vista Ave., $130,000 to $130,500.
Nov. 20
Scott J. Smith to Edwin J. Veldhuizen and Cathy R. Veldhuizen, 16651 Airport Road, $25,000 to $25,500.
Benjamine Ebert and Lindsey Ebert to Tracy M. Skarbek and Nesha A. Skarbek, 11821 Rutledge Road, $179,500 to $180,000.
City of Ottumwa to Southeast Iowa Dream Center, 517 S. Ward St., $125 to $625.
Nov. 23
Bradley A. Vance to Gloria Jean Tilley, 408 S. Second St., Eddyville, $55,000 to $55,500.
Nov. 24
Nicholas Vink Jr. to Lavonne Noelle Roberts, 105 N. Second St., Eddyville, $95,000 to $95,500.
Michael J. Marlow and Alissa L. Marlow to Jacob R. Johnson, 4952 Adams Road, Blakesburg, $148,701 to $149,201.
Chad A. Potts and Carrie Potts to Madison Aplara, 707 High St., Eldon, $65,000 to $65,500.
Adam Hubbell and Lindsay Hubbell to Brooke L. Hammes, 1013 E. Williams St., $50,000 to $50,500.
Russell Herschleb and Jody Herschleb to Benjamin Ebert and Lindsey Ebert, 616 Fahren Boulevard, $273,500 to $274,000.
Veridian Credit Union to Adam J. Hubbell and Lindsay L. Hubbell, 14855 Copperhead Road, $220,000 to $220,500.
Peter S. Thompson and Amy Thompson to Kent A. Stoefen and Jill M. Stoefen, 33 Pinehurst Circle, $330,000 to $330,500.
Nov. 25
Steven Erwin to McKenzie Burton, 733 Pocahontas St., $37,500 to $38,000.
DA Investment Properties, LLC, to Cooksey, LLC, 749 Pocahontas St., $54,000 to $54,500.
Rick and Jo Anne Carnes to Charles and Michell Jordan and Bobby Dunham, 618 Church St., $45,000 to $45,500.
Willam B. and Willene J. White to Mercedes Fuller, 1511 Locust St., $55,000 to $55,500.
Laura Ann Peters to Jerry and Julia Potts, 405-407 Des Moines St., Eldon, $20,000 to $20,500.
Larry D. and Shirley Major to Kendall J. Taylor and Janice S. Tune, 101 Eighth St., Eldon, $20,000 to $20,500.
Mary Madelene Schertz to Delores A. Grace, 1309 Locust St., $71,500 to $72,000.
Daryl T. Glendy and April G. Glendy to Staci L. Pester, 241 E. Pennsylvania Ave., $83,900 to $84,400.