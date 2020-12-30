Marriages
Dec. 17-20
Journey Umpires to Travis Gierstorf.
Maxine Luellen to Daniel Mason.
Land transfers
Dec. 21
Jose and Martha Soto to Maria Luisa Gonzalez Bastardo, 908 E. Fourth St., $44,000 to $44,500.
Stop & Go Drive-Thru, LLC, to 10-15 Regional Transit Agency, 516 S. Madison Ave., $195,000 to $195,500.
First State Bank of Lynnville, Iowa, to 10-15 Regional Transit Authority, 114 S. Jefferson St., $80,000 to $80,500.
City of Eddyville, Iowa, to Mary Lobberecht, 307 N. Front St., Eddyville, $750 to $1,250.
Dec. 22
Holly Barnett to Like Home Properties, LLC, 118 N. James St., $50,000 to $50,500.
Conservator of Marilyn S. Wilt, Martha McAntire, conservator, to Gary M. Katherine L. Short, 314 Tacoma Ave., $28,000 to $28,500.
Blunt Investments, LLC, to Jose Rolando Merida Cano, 1432 Greenwood Drive, $80,000 to $80,500.
James E. Howard to Jeff Adam and Leah Adam, 130 W. Highway, Agency, $5,000 to $5,500.