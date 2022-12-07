Nov. 27-Dec. 3
Marriages
Puanani Jackson to Tyler James O'Neill
Kaila Marie Wheeldon to Dylan Lee Giles
Hunter Dawna Mae Leonard to Evan Andrew Heinle
Haley Marie Browning to Austin Jo McCarty
Land transfers
Nov. 28
Oak Tree Properties LLC to Warren Haugen, 410 Cornell St., Eldon.
Chris L. Taute and Cathy L. Taute to J&D Investments, 202 Gara St., $25,000.
Robert J. Throckmorton and Dorothy M. Throckmorton to Misha Throckmorton, 925 Clinton Ave., $103,000.
Kendall W. Strong to Roland C. Davis and Linda S. Davis, 916 Glenwood Ave., $75,000 (sheriff deed).
Nov. 29
Kristie Julie Ann Boettcher and Jeremy Boettcher to Katherine A. Walker and Kenneth D. Walker, 610 Church St., Eldon.
Dustin J. Durflinger to Durflinger Holdings LLC, 4522 River Road, Eldon.
Robert V. Lobaugh and Ginger R. Lobaugh to Debra D. Jarr, 905 Clinton Ave., $60,660.
Debra D. Jarr and Jason W. Jarr to Freddie Rowe and Mary Rowe, 905 Clinton Ave., $79,000.
Zane Bakalar and Morgan Lee and Angela Morris, 301 N. Ninth St., Eddyville, $133,500.
Maria Reyna Nunez-Lara and Guillermo Solis to Alejandro Guzman, 806 Lee St., $90,000 (contract).
Nov. 30
DTF Ventures LLC to Sara Jane Douglas, 313 W. Main St., Agency, $158,500.
Perry N. Chambers and Laura A. Chambers to Sara M. Runyan and Morgan S. Dowdall, 829 Filmore St., $85,000.
Amy Behrens to Tyrone Ware, 324 N. Pocahontas St., $72,000.
Shirley A. Wilkerson Trust to Edward A. Wilkerson Trust, 1360 Bluegrass Road.
Edward A. Wilkerson Trust to Donald D. Den Hartog, 1360 Bluegrass Road, $125,000.
Karen Harter and Jerald R. Harter to We Sell Houses LLC, 320 N. Adella St., $45,000.
Vera F. Van Roekel Trust to Marvin McElroy, 718 E. Finley Ave., $24,000.
Dec. 1
City of Ottumwa to Joe Wiley, lot at Ottumwa Regional Airport, $16,500.
Gorge C. Turrado and Jamie Turrado to David B. Osorio and Elizabeth Bahena-Arroyo, 163 N. Davis St., $27,500.
Laura Strickland to Gary Post and Endya Clark, 15762 Copperhead Road, $100,000 (contract).
Gary M. Short Sr. and Katherine L. Short to Jennifer Riley and Tony Williams, 211 Clem St.
Dec. 2
City of Ottumwa to Mahaska Communication Group LLC, 902 N. Jefferson St.
Dustin Brown to Kerry Brown, 1604 Albia Road, $75,000.
Patricia A. Marlin to L&M Rentals LLC, 701 Clinton Ave., $50,000.
Edward C. Black and Lisa M. Black to Lighthouse Apostolic Church, 225 N. Moore St., $280,000.
Edward C. Black and Lisa M. Black to Lighthouse Apostolic Church, 239 N. Moore St.
Midwest Auto Sales Inc. to Lighthouse Apostolic Church, 308 N. Moore St., 310 N. Moore St.
Edward C. Black and Lisa M. Black to Lighthouse Apostolic Church, 302 and 308 N. Moore St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.