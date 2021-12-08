Nov. 28-Dec. 4
Marriages
Shiloh Autumn Nicole Seim to Nathan Ellis Miller
Rose Ann Bean to Richard Edgar Knight
Bethany Lynn Reinhard, of Blakesburg, to Dalton Christopher Brown, of Blakesburg
Stormie Nicole Lee Steele to Nathan Robert Jacob Daniel Gundrum
Brooke Lynn Lee to Jesus Eduardo Neave
Land transfers
Nov. 29
Jose N. Gonzalez to Francisco Alvarez Gonzales, 1825 Albia Road, $172,000 to $172,500.
Shane Smith to Pradleson Limage and Gerarda V. Charles, 526 Chester Ave., $64,000 to $64,500.
Nov. 30
Derek Gates and Claudia Gates to Tun Tun, 617 E. Vine St., $75,000 to $75,500.
Dezerae L. Anderson to Alexis Reyman, 938 James St., $57,000 to $57,500.
Elizabeth Kleine, administrator of Estate of Daniel Parr, to Kathleen Vander Meiden, Diana M. Swartz, Joy Orono, Teresa Martin and David Parr, 2106 W. Second St., $5,000 to $5,500.
Robert E. Smith Jr. and Pamela J. Smith to Sue A. Smith, 130 S. Fellows Ave., $5,280 to $5,780.
Dec. 1
Debra D. McClure to Travis Eshelman and Alexis Leigh Eshelman, 423 N. Court St., $116,000 to $116,500.
Harold E. Johnson and Linda J. Johnson to Brad C. Crill and Jessica K. Crill, 203 N. Main St., $125,000 to $125,500.
Dec. 2
Marcus Cottrell and Jennifer Cottrell to Like Home Properties LLC, 314 Ottumwa St., $30,000 to $30,500.
Zachary A. Binder and Nancy Binder to John C. Ford and Robyn Ford, 218 acres in Wapello County, $798,000 to $798,500.
Janice Noe to Kenneth A. Long and Janet L. Long, 104-106 N. Traul Ave., $7,000 to $7,500.
Dylan C. Smith and Erin E. Smith to Jared Chase Branch and Amy Lee Branch, 3 Eleanor Drive, $203,000 to $203,500.
Kevin Wick and Katricia Wick to Destiney Whiteman, 538 Minnesota St., $54,500 to $55,000.
C and J Enterprises LLC to Franklin Makia and Oxani Anuri, 145 S. Milner St., $27,000 to $27,500.
Dec. 3
Curtis Enterprises LLC to Matthew D. Roberts, 223 E. Main St., $115,000 to $115,500.
Gabriel C. Lopez to Elva M. Meneses and Garcia De Tojin, 115 S. Schuyler St., $65,000 to $65,500.