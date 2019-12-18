Dec. 7
Tiffany June Sallee of Ottumwa to Codey Andrew Phillips, Ottumwa.
Dec. 9
Rena Buford to David Campos Nava and Luis E. Campos Nava, 126 S. Ward St., $70,000 to $70,500.
DeBoth, Inc., to Nathaniel. Welna, 902 S. Milner St., $50,000 to $50,500.
Colten and Jasmine Benson to Thomas E. Sincox, 104 Lynwood Ave., $59,000 to $59,500.
Beth A. Ford to Jason D. Mills, 133 Vogel Ave., $87,000 to $87,500.
Theodore Harbour and Kathryn Harbour to Ronald E. Kool and Katherine A. Howard, 15477 Eddyville Road, $156,500 to $157,000.
Tamara S. Peek to Juan DeLa Torre Martinez, 1410 W. Williams St., $82,000 ot $82,500.
Dec. 10
Aaron James Theis to Terry J. Heller, vacant ground, $105,100 to $105,600.
Todd A. Swartz to Gevock Real Estate, LLC, 331 N. Johnson St., $44,000 to $44,500.
Bonnie Jean Jacobs, Jeanette Coleen Harris and Ruth E. Brown to Shirley Brown, 11227 Bladensburg Road, $118,900 to $119,400.
John L. Carter and Laura L. Carter to Joel Gustafson, 209 Cornell St., Eldon, $2,000 to $2,500.
Ware & Ware, LLC, to The Ware Corporation, 2827 N. Court Road, $423,961 to $424,461.
Thomas W. Keck to Brian Fullenkamp and Jodi Fullenkamp, land, $200,000 to $200,500.
Dec. 11
Debra Jeanne Wilt, n.k.a. Debra Jeanne Littlejohn, and Brian Leroy Littlejohn to Tyler E. Goodell, 518 N. Vine St., Agency, $65,000 to $65,500.
Terri L. Roberts and David Lawrence to Alyssa Byrum, 2361 N. Court St., $63,800 to $64,300.
Timothy N. Moser to Gabriel Calicio and Noemi Ruiz, 1903 Asbury, $70,000 to $70,500.
Estate of Bruce Wayne and Spoonemore by Spoonemore, administrator, to Gia Tornabene, 11241 Bladensburg Road, $97,000 to $97,500.
Brent A. And Kari Edel to James P. Lyon and Raymond G. Lyon, unimproved farmland, $289,575 to $290,075.
Mary S. Shirley to TBHF, LLC, 821 Lillian St., $57,500 to $58,000.
M-W Livestock, Inc., to Daniel Fane, 10524 24th Ave., Blakesburg, $440,000 to $440,500.
Dec. 13
Talia Fite, n.k.a. Talia McClure, to Becky Sue Hite, 120 W. Wapello St., $115,000 to $115,500.
Becky Sue Hate to BHMCR, LLC, 120 N. Agency St., Agency, $115,000 to $115,500.
The Estate of Randall Lee Meyers to Tom Delzell and Julie Wickert, 521 Frank St., 712 N. Cooper Ave., 310 N. Birch St, $99,000 to $99,500.