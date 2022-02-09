Jan. 30-Feb. 5
Land transfers
Jan. 31
Frase Company Rentals LLC to Triple T Properties LLC, 537 S. Milner St., $60,000 to $65,000.
Jonathan Barnes and Yolanda Barnes to Paul Johnson, 1 Woodshire Drive, $163,000 to $163,500.
Frase Company Rentals LLC to Earc T. Pilcher, 426 Burrhus St., $45,000 to $45,500.
Frase Company Rentals LLC to Ottumwa Community School District, 1112 N. Van Buren Ave., $28,000 to $28,500.
Judy Ann Anderson to P&M Properties LLC, 726 Lillian St., $42,500 to $43,000.
Trent Joseph Stevens to Dale D. Terrell and Aranda C. Terrell, 412 N. Graves St., $165,000 to $165,500.
Feb. 1
Montagne Farms LLC to F&H Farms LLP, 157 acres on 65th Street, $1,750,000 to $1,750,500.
Kevin J. Johnson to Wyatt J. Johnson, 13688 65 St., $105,000 to $105,500.
Cooksey LLC to Beatriz Lopez, 1018 S. Webster St., $37,000 to $37,500.
Barbara J. Hoover to Daniel D. Hall and Chelsea R. Hall, 2487 Little Soap Road, Bloomfield, $215,000 to $215,500.
Restore Pride LLC to Brian J. Simpson, 219 E. Main St., $100,000 to $100,500.
Thomas Lee Johnson and Marjorie Lou Johnson to Christopher D. Smith and Patricia Smith, vacant ground in Wapello County, $30,000 to $30,500.
Montagne Farms LLC to H&S Farm Partnership LLP, 102 acres on 65th Street, $700,000 to $700,500.
Feb. 3
DeBoth Inc. to Keila Marie Ross, 732 S. Adella St., $40,000 to $40,500.
Matthew Waller to Aida D. Lozano Camacho, 409 N. Madison Ave., $53,000 to $53,500.
Alex Hernandez to Edilberto Sierra Leyva, 602 W. Fourth St., $80,000 to $80,500.
Gonzalo Adolfo Batres Jr. and Ema Batres to Thawdar None, 621 N. Green St. and 617 N. Green St., $62,000 to $62,500.
Feb. 4
Frase Company Rentals LLC to Danielle R. Nuckolls, 178 Vogel Ave., $56,700 to $57,200.
Thomas Schwartz to Andrew and Belinda Smith-Cicarella, 10433 155th Ave., lot 14, $7,000 to $7,500.