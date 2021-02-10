Marriages
Jan. 17 to Feb. 5
Yalitza Curiel of Ottumwa to Duglas Alexander Marroquin Reckons, Ottumwa.
Kimberly Renee Taylor of Ottumwa to Travis Dean Hancock, Ottumwa.
Gillian Souksavanh Souravong of Ottumwa to Noah Andrew Hicks, Eldon.
Moana J. Lalimo of Ottumwa to Martin J. Lalimo, Ottumwa.
Land transfers
Feb.1
Richard Thomas Sister and Kathy A. Sister to Timothy J. Brcka and Loretta D. Brcka, 39 Cambridge Court, $256,900 to $257,400.
Anthony C. Escher and Sara Escher, 6751 Chief Wapello Road, Agency, $225,000 to $225,500.
Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, to Wilson B&L, LLC, 11909 Angle Road, $20,000 to $20,500.
Estate of Donald R. Hoffman to Brock M. Simmons and Jennifer L. Simmons, 712 Overman Ave., $80,000 to $80,500.
Wade E. Jager and Michelle L. Jager to Thomas Kent Jager, Columbia Road, Eddyville, $10,000 to $10,500.
Richard I. Sellers to DeWees-McCoy Properties, LLC, 505 Queen Anne Ave., $25,000 to $25,500.
Feb. 2
Jerry Lee Roberts to Jeremiah and Zander Fry, 10877 15th St., Bloomfield, $100,000 to $100,500.
John and Rose E. Sholes to Yanier Julio Pelaez Ortega and Arlet Machado Castillo, 759 Riverside Drive, $92,000 to $92,500.
Edward G. Smyth III and Barbara L. Smyth to John W. Woudenberg and Noma L. Woudenberg, 620 W. Fourth St., $27,000 to $27,500.
Feb. 3
David Ives Curtis to John A. and Rose E. Sholes, 345 and 347 N. Marion St., $50,000 to $50,500.
Jacob C. Christy and Heidi K. Christy to Kristy S. Adkins, 1521 N. Jefferson St., $155,000 5o $155,500.
Feb. 4
RHAM2, LLC, owned by Richard Halley and Dorothy Drees, to Michael and Dorothy Smith, 819 Ogden St., $39,000 to $39,500.
Norman W. Bane to Frederick VerSchuure and Cynthia VerSchuure, 520 W. Maple Ave., $12,000 to $12,500.
Feb. 5
Michael Taylor Maas and Marissa Maas to Jamie L. Burdett, 114 E. Rochester Road, $115,000 to $115,500.
Fred VerSchuure and Cindy VerSchuure to Martin Gonzalez Andrade, 222 S. Adella St., $11,598 to $12,098.
Donald C. Teninty to Jacob L. Johnson, vacant ground, $28,000 to $28,500.