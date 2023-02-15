Feb. 5-11
Marriages
Andrea Mateo Sebastian to Diego Antonio Francisco Cristobal
Land transfers
Feb. 6
Rigoberto Leon to R Leon Management LLC, 405 S. Milner St.
Rigoberto Leon to R Leon Management LLC, 918 Grant St.
Rigoberto Leon to R Leon Management LLC, 401 N. Sheridan Ave.
Rigoberto Leon to R Leon Management LLC, 925 E. Mary St.
Rigoberto Leon to R Leon Management LLC, 140 Lincoln St.
Lourdes J. Carter to BK&M Group LLC, 434 N. Sheridan Ave., $55,000.
William E. Schiller and Elizabeth A. Schiller to Scott H. McKearney and Darlene M. McKearney, ground in Ottumwa.
Frase Company Rentals LLC to Jeffrey J. Comegys and Addie C. Comegys, 227 E. Main St., Agency, $15,000.
Frase Company Rentals LLC to Jeffrey J. Comegys and Addie C. Comegys, 214 E. Wapello St., Agency, $435,000.
Justin A. Ricard to Norlan Forbes, 112 Fairview Ave., $58,300.
Clarence E. Kraber Estate to Tamara Krantz, Patricia Seamans and Timothy Kraber, 631 Wabash Ave.
Daniel A. Tucker, Nancy J. Tucker, Jason D. Tucker and Amber A. Tucker to PMFR Properties LLC, 615 N. Court St.
Feb. 7
Colin D. Johnson and Dawn M. Johnson to Corn Belt Seed Solutions LLC, land in Agency, $67,500.
Kevin E. Carroll and Linda Carroll to Steven J. Chmelar and Diana L. Chmelar, ground in Ottumwa.
Kevin E. Carroll and Linda Carroll to Troy Sadowski and Jenna L. Sadowsk, ground in Ottumwa.
Kevin E. Carroll and Linda Carroll to Steven D. Carroll and Kathi Carroll, ground in Ottumwa.
Daniel F. Oldfield and Betty L. Oldfield Trust to Carol L. Oldfield-White, multiple properties in Ottumwa.
Feb. 8
Mark A. Altfillisch and Heidi H. Altfillisch to Mark A. Altfillisch and Heidi H. Altfillisch Revocable Trust, 226 E. Main St. and 1 Sawgrass Trail.
Todd A. Smith and Alison L. Smith to Todd A. Smith and Alison L. Smith, ag land in Wapello County.
Alison L. Smith to TAS Family Farms LLC, ag land in Wapello County.
Alison L. Smith to TAS Family Farms LLC, ag land in Wapello County.
Alison L. Smith to TAS Family Farms LLC, ag land in Wapello County.
Alison L. Smith to TAS Family Farms LLC, ag land in Wapello County.
Darold D. Reynolds Estate to Beske Associates LLC, 334 N. Sheridan Ave., $72,500.
Colten Benson and Jasmine Benson to Sheldon Kenagy, 510 E. Finley Ave., $52,500.
Mark A. Williams to Oswal Posadas, 244 N. Moore St.
Mark A. Williams to Oswal Posadas, 240 N. Moore St.
Feb. 9
Harold and Helen Brown Family Trust to Harland Belcher, 2678 60th St., Batavia.
Elizabeth A. Moore to Elizabeth A. Moore Trust, ag land in Wapello County.
Andy Alderson to Cevilla Beachy and John Beachy Jr., 317 N. Walnut Ave., $35,000.
Brian E. McFarling to Selia Paw, 1518 Greenwood Drive, $78,000.
Scott Ridgway and Kristi Ridgway to James Tucker, 406 N. Sheridan Ave., $85,000.
Todd A. Smith to TAS Family Farms LLC, ag land in Wapello County.
Feb. 10
Orange Door LLC to Derek Gates, 2539 Kenwood St., $86,000.
Tammy Fisher to Thurlowe E. Riley and Kathryn D. Riley, 321 Bryan Road, $170,000.
Nichole D. Gevock to NG Rentals LLC, multiple properties in Ottumwa.
Lucy Garcia to Allen J. Smith and Melissa L. Smith, 219 W. Fifth St., $32,000 (fulfillment of contract).
City of Eddyville to Christner Properties LLC, vacant ground in Eddyville.
Amy A. Houk Clark to Jeffrey L. Clark, 1026 S. Hancock St.
Molly Meyers Naumann to Myers Naumann Family Trust, 167 W. Alta Vista Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.