Feb. 6-12
Land transfers
Feb. 7
Jerry and Carol Geib Joint Revocable Trust (Apr. 23, 2015) to Christopher Goodwin and Johanna Goodwin, vacant ground in Wapello County, $300,000 to $300,500.
Edna Fern Mitchell to Devon Roberts, 305 S. Main St., Blakesburg, $70,000 to $70,500.
Mary Jane Potter Trust to Paul Miller and Stephanie Miller, 115 N. Clay St., Fairfield, $69,000 to $69,500.
Richard L. Sample Trust (Dec. 29, 2000) to Jonathan P. Barnes and Yolanda L. Barnes, 11142 100th St., $195,000 to $195,500.
John A. Sholes and Rose Sholes to CCC Properties LLC, 1401 N. Court St., $75,000 to $75,500.
Earl Jefferson Stout Jr. and Sharon Stout to Ottumwa Mini Storage LLC, land in Ottumwa, $60,000 to $60,500.
Alyssa Bodenstein (executor of James M. Fogarty Estate) to James L. Waldron, 102 S. Milner St., $100,000 to $100,500.
Feb. 8
Joan E. Critchlow to Aida Lozano Camacho, 514 Camille St., $30,000 to $30,500.
Feb. 9
Donnitta K. Ware to Eric Artzer, 812 Lake Road, $210,000 to $210,500.
Estate of Norma J. Mabeus to Ed Black and Lisa Black, 1207 S. Madison Ave., $200,000 to $200,500.
Linette Paulos and Steve Paulos to Cheyanne Boyd, 145 S. Van Buren Ave., $70,000 to $70,500.
Feb. 10
Timothy D. Fagundus and Tricia St. George to Juan P. Gutierrez, 125 S. Ransom St., $35,000 to $35,500.
Feb. 11
Kyla Sue Benge Estate to T&B Rentals LLC, 305 E. Oak St., Blakesburg, $35,000 to $35,500.
Janice R. Johnson Trust (July 14, 1997) to James H. Maize, 10227 Bladensburg Road, $300,000 to $300,500.
David W. Van Nest and Jennifer L. Van Nest to Joshua Reynolds and Jennifer Reynolds, 44 Schwartz Drive, $220,000 to $220,500.
Gordon E. Laumeyer to Earl J. Stout, 2236 W. Second St., $25,000 to $25,500.