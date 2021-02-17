Marriage
Feb. 6
Barbara Jean Broyles of Eldon to Michael Russell Sanders, Eldon.
Land transfers
Feb. 8
Steven Wallace Jones and Junella Lynn Jones to Team Ottumwa Properties, LLC, 1420 Plum St., $62,000 to $62,500.
Laurayne A. Much to Jakob J. Painter, 13588 65th St., $107,500 to $108,000.
Feb. 9
Jeremiah J. Jones and Kristina J. Jones to Francisco J. Nuno and Vianey T. DeNuno, 8 Eleanor Drive, $185,000 to $185,500.
Deloris J. Smith to Mark J. and Renee R. Ouellette, 205 N. Third, Eddyville, $112,000 to $112,500.
Danny G. and Mary Ann Toubekis to Kevin A. Christopher, 1206 E. Mary St., $100,000 to $100,500.
Feb. 10
Ko San Baw and Khin Yee to Than Tin, 451 Anna St., $80,000 to $80,500.
Manuel O. Merida Jr. to Bryce E. Findley, 415 N. Quincy Ave., $78,000 to $78,500.
Feb. 11
Garland G. and Linda F. Bogle to Daniel Rober Thrasher III and Kristin Elise Thrasher, vacant ground, Agency, $8,280 to $8,780.
Wayne Bates to Ba Oo, 623 W. Finley Ave., $110,800 to $111,300.
Roger D. Weirbach, Michael R. Weirbach and Deborah Kay Clair to Trent Joseph Stevens, 412 N. Graves St., $143,000 to $143,500.
Feb. 12
Steve Garrett and Teresa Keck to Issac Lisandro Merida and Yolanda Perez, 1209 E. Plum St., $85,000 to $85,500.
Carter Jacobsen and John D. Goode to Robin Dean Pudil, land on Copperhead Road, $190,000 to $190,500.
Cecil Ray Hime to PTG Investments, LLC, 3621 155th Ave., $245,795 to $246,295.