AGENCY [mdash]Warren Frederick Shank, 92, of Agency died at 8:19 a.m. February 16, 2021 at home. He was born January 30, 1929 in Wapello County, IA to Frank and Garnett Leeling Shank. Warren married Martha Marie Ranard and she preceded him in death on February 3, 1997. A graduate of Agency H…