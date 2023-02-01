Jan. 22-28
Marriages
Alexis Diana Kleinfelder to Dalton Jay Hormann
Alexis Victoria Diana Baker to Justice Jacob Parcel
Jennifer Lynn Douglas to Kenneth Gene Hucks
Land transfers
Jan. 23
Chance Wursta and Sydnie Wallace to Sean Wursta and Belinda Wursta, 301 N. Merino St., Eddyville, $60,000.
Jack E. Daly and Sharon E. Daly to Jack E. Daly and Sharon E. Daly Revocable Trust, 16876 Bluegrass Road.
Darrell E. Fisher Estate to Loretta Fisher, 1642 Locust St.
Duane T. Durian and Judy A. Durian to Gina Crall, 23588 136th St.
Cheree L. Buck to TN Time Holdings LLC, 1 Gladstone Circle.
Christopher L. McElroy to Jacob L. Eastlick, 309 Bryan Road, $125,000.
Jan. 24
Mont Bennett Poindexter Estate to Unlimited Genetics Inc., 9290 100th St., $62,000.
Marilyn J. Sieren Estate to John A. Sholes and Rose E. Sholes, 1302 Mowrey Ave., $80,000.
Idaho Housing and Finance Association to Federal National Mortgage Association, 727 Riverside Lane.
Jennifer Hofer to James B. Warner and Elizabeth E. Warner, 1112 Jay St., $228,000.
John R. White to Travis Short and Darla Short, ag land in Wapello County, $128,000.
Jan. 25
Treva Duffy and Jonathon Duffy to David Lennie, 950 S. Webster St.
Donald L. White and Janette G. White to Donald L. White and Janette G. White Revocable Trust, 6864 180th Ave.
Jackie J. Henderson and Heather Henderson to Anchor Investment Group LLC, 405 N. Quincy Ave., $89,000.
Nathan E. Miller and Shiloh A.N. Seim to John D. Mitchell and Tracey L. Mitchell, vacant ground in Ottumwa, $1,000.
Jan. 26
Mercedes Fuller to Claudia Osorio, 1511 Locust St., $68,000.
Nicholas W. Diveley and Stephanie L. Diveley to Fredrick Rudd and Linda Rudd, 6962 Cemetery Road, $315,000.
Sandra K. Parker Estate to Dennis D. Parker, 12541 160th Ave.
Richard L. Sample Trust to Richard L. Sample Trust and Michael S. Sample, 11250 100th St.
Trevor A. Beggs Estate to Verlin Miller and Tara Miller, 19120 55th St., $265,000.
Yellow Rooster to DLY Rentals LLC, 521 E. Williams St., $50,000.
Yellow Rooster to DLY Rentals LLC, 601 E. Williams St., $40,000.
William D. Schinkel to Maritsa De Jesus, 1323 E. Second St., $40,000.
Church of Christ Ebenezer Ministries to Kilder Orlando Argueta Lopez, 206 W. Fifth St.
Jan. 27
Shirley L. Albaugh to Shirley L. Albaugh Revocable Trust, 1311 Glenwood Ave.
William E. Pherigo to Marilyn J. Pherigo to William E. Pherigo and Marilyn J. Pherigo Revocable Trust, 6431 200th Ave.
Edward D. Richards Jr. and Judy M. Rachford-Richards to Nancy R. Vissage, 327 Grand Ave., $120,000
Karen White and Stephen White to LL Franck & Co., 10 Silverwood Drive, $90,000.
