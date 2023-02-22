Feb. 12-18
Marriages
Cassandra Daye Burtlow to Charles Edward Burch
Land transfers
Feb. 13
Frederick E. Ver Schuure, Cynthia J. Ver Schuure, William A. Ver Schuure and Holly C. Ver Schuure to William A. Ver Schuure and Holly C. Ver Schuure, 408 S. Fourth St., Eddyville.
ACC392 LLC to Luis A. Hernandez, 445 N. Quincy Ave., $10,000.
Elton Renaud to Fowler Land LLC, ag land in Wapello County, $45,000.
We Sell Houses LLC to Jorge Villeda, 320 N. Adella St., $65,000 (contract).
Feb. 14
Stephen J. Hamilton and Brenda M. Hamilton to Hamilton Hills LLC, ag land in Wapello County.
Greiner Implement Company to Deran D. Dawson, 10841 73rd St., $68,500.
David Ayala and April Ayala to Patriot Residential LLC, 625 N. Green St., $8,000.
Feb. 15
Nichole D. Gevock to NG Rentals LLC, 520 E. Williams St.
Swift Pork Company to Boi Khin, 318 E. Pennsylvania Ave., $97,500.
William A. Riedel Estate to Rafael Ochoa and Silvia Ochoa, 132 N. Ward St., $47,500.
Feb. 16
Maritsa De Jesus to M&W Investments LLC, 1323 E. Second St.
Feb. 17
James Heuer and Karie K. Heuer to Jason D. Miller and Justin M. Whitehurst, 7785 215th Ave., $320,000.
Robyn L. Griffiths to Seth Griffiths, 440 Elmdale St.
Bear Creek Farms LLC to Polaris Properties LLC, ag land in Wapello County, $50,000.
Gary M. Short Sr. and Katherine L. Short to Lisandro Antonio Godoy de Leon, 210 Clem St., $23,000 (contract).
Aaron J. Parker and Laura L. Parker to Derek Gates and Claudia Gates, 1610 West St., $122,501 (sheriff deed).
