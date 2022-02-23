Feb. 13-19

Land transfers

Feb. 14

Chelsea Griffiths and Connie McKeever to Jonathan Vice and Teresa Vice, 107 Caster St., Eldon, $60,000 to $60,500.

Gary M. Short Sr. to Manuel Reynaldo and Godoy DeLeon, 6463 110th Ave., $81,000 to $81,500.

Marti Crumes-Morrow and Leslie Beard to Jeffrey E. Lunsford, 312 E. Main St., $60,000 to $60,500.

Wise Men Properties LLC to Robert David Joseph Gorghuber, 408 Market St., Eddyville, $65,000 to $65,500.

Feb. 15

Angela Green to Spencer Staton, 209 E. Woodland Ave., $100,000 to $100,500.

Ashley Dawn Jennings to William Kahl and Megan M. Kahl, 1624 W. Second St., $3,500 to $4,000.

Seven Seas Properties LLC to Cindy L. Murphy, 457 S. Ward St., $89,900 to $90,400.

Feb. 16

Function Four LLC to Hailey J. Beeson, 719 McKinley Ave., $99,900 to $104,500.

Darl A. Goode (trustee of Daryl A. Goode and Janice C. Goode Revocable Living Trust dated Sept. 28, 2001) to Brent Edel and Kari Edel, unimproved land in Wapello County, $104,000 to $104,500.

Feb. 17

Gale Dunkin and Terry Dunkin to Karl Duane Johnson and Patricia Ann Ferrie Johnson, 7167 80th Ave., Agency, $155,000 to $155,500.

Ryan D. Lefeber and Katherine E. Lefeber to Christine Savage and Terence Savage, 13688 Angle Road, $228,000 to $228,500.

Natalia Mena to Leslie Salas Villatoro, 1018 E. Plum St., $47,000 to $47,500.

Feb. 18

Cole A. Smith to Ronald E. Pauls, 709 Church St., Eldon, $50,000 to $50,500.

Miranda B. Ferguson to W/Y Real Estate Investments LLC, 114 N. Hancock Ave., $60,000 to $60,500.

Ah Tun Than and Thae S. Yee to Aaron Archibald S. Ricablanca, 505 Lynwood Circle, $133,000 to $133,500.

William M. Ash to James M.H. Clingman and Judy J. Clingman, 225 Northview Ave., $70,000 to $70,500.

Estate of Louise Orlena Fenton to Cecelia Lizalde Velascos, 430 S. Davis St., $97,000 to $97,500.

Bluebird Holding Trust to Ana Guzman, 732 N. Green St., $40,000 to $40,500.

Biegler, Puckett and Kuhlmann Investments LLC to Midwestern Investment Group LLC, 117 W. Rochester Road, $3,920,000 to $3,920,500.

Joshua A. Reynolds and Jennifer L. Reynolds to Heather Jorgensen, 45 Schwartz Drive, $187,000 to $197,500.

