Feb. 13-19
Land transfers
Feb. 14
Chelsea Griffiths and Connie McKeever to Jonathan Vice and Teresa Vice, 107 Caster St., Eldon, $60,000 to $60,500.
Gary M. Short Sr. to Manuel Reynaldo and Godoy DeLeon, 6463 110th Ave., $81,000 to $81,500.
Marti Crumes-Morrow and Leslie Beard to Jeffrey E. Lunsford, 312 E. Main St., $60,000 to $60,500.
Wise Men Properties LLC to Robert David Joseph Gorghuber, 408 Market St., Eddyville, $65,000 to $65,500.
Feb. 15
Angela Green to Spencer Staton, 209 E. Woodland Ave., $100,000 to $100,500.
Ashley Dawn Jennings to William Kahl and Megan M. Kahl, 1624 W. Second St., $3,500 to $4,000.
Seven Seas Properties LLC to Cindy L. Murphy, 457 S. Ward St., $89,900 to $90,400.
Feb. 16
Function Four LLC to Hailey J. Beeson, 719 McKinley Ave., $99,900 to $104,500.
Darl A. Goode (trustee of Daryl A. Goode and Janice C. Goode Revocable Living Trust dated Sept. 28, 2001) to Brent Edel and Kari Edel, unimproved land in Wapello County, $104,000 to $104,500.
Feb. 17
Gale Dunkin and Terry Dunkin to Karl Duane Johnson and Patricia Ann Ferrie Johnson, 7167 80th Ave., Agency, $155,000 to $155,500.
Ryan D. Lefeber and Katherine E. Lefeber to Christine Savage and Terence Savage, 13688 Angle Road, $228,000 to $228,500.
Natalia Mena to Leslie Salas Villatoro, 1018 E. Plum St., $47,000 to $47,500.
Feb. 18
Cole A. Smith to Ronald E. Pauls, 709 Church St., Eldon, $50,000 to $50,500.
Miranda B. Ferguson to W/Y Real Estate Investments LLC, 114 N. Hancock Ave., $60,000 to $60,500.
Ah Tun Than and Thae S. Yee to Aaron Archibald S. Ricablanca, 505 Lynwood Circle, $133,000 to $133,500.
William M. Ash to James M.H. Clingman and Judy J. Clingman, 225 Northview Ave., $70,000 to $70,500.
Estate of Louise Orlena Fenton to Cecelia Lizalde Velascos, 430 S. Davis St., $97,000 to $97,500.
Bluebird Holding Trust to Ana Guzman, 732 N. Green St., $40,000 to $40,500.
Biegler, Puckett and Kuhlmann Investments LLC to Midwestern Investment Group LLC, 117 W. Rochester Road, $3,920,000 to $3,920,500.
Joshua A. Reynolds and Jennifer L. Reynolds to Heather Jorgensen, 45 Schwartz Drive, $187,000 to $197,500.