Marriages
Feb. 13-14
Valerie Jean Hull Brown of Ottumwa to Erick Dean Ham, Ottumwa.
Lynora Edgar of Ottumwa to Tim Francis, Ottumwa.
Christina Sue Johnston of Ottumwa to Lori Lynn McNew, Ottumwa.
Land transfers
Feb. 16
Dennis A. Hohn 1999 Revocable Trust to David C. Faybik and Lori A. Faybik, 125 Carter Ave., $240,000 to $240,500.
CKM3, LLC, Constance K. Meek, sole member, to Jesse Leon, Lot 2 of Horne Second Subdivision of Lot 3 of Horne Subdivision in Wapello County, $6,000 to $6,500.
Walter B. Schafer Post No. 775 Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States to Jerred S. Pierce, 702 W. Main St., $125,000 to $125,500.
MJW Hawkeye, LLC, to 50% Brent T. Krumboltz 2008 Trust, 50% Melinda L. Krumboltz 2008 Trust, 1756 30th St., Eldon, and 1807 30th St., Eldon, $2,505,000 to $2,505,500.
Community 1st Credit Union to Isabel Andrade Ramirez, 331 Burrhus St., $14,700 to $15,200.
Feb. 17
Nestor Lizalde-Herrera to Luz Mary Forero, 802 Queen Anne Ave., $25,000 to $25,500.
Wash King, Inc., by Jeff L. Tharp, and Wash King, Inc., by Mary L. Tharp, to Matthew J. Dupre and Alexis L. Fisher, 443 W. Main St., Agency, $31,000 to $31,500.
Nestor Lizalde to Luz Mary Forero, 505 Frank St., $45,000 to $45,500.
Larry T. Terrell to Ken Owens, 8784 Copperhead Road, $137,000 to $137,500.
David Barker to William Mark Bond and Christine Anne Bond, vacant ground, $24,500 to $25,000.
Robert Rangel and Gabriela Rangel to Anthony J. Wiggins and Victoria A. Wiggins, 2504 Little Soap Road, Bloomfield, $86,000 to $86,500.
Feb. 18
Teresa Ostdick-Peden and Joseph E. Peden to David A. Lennie, 950 S. Webster St., $34,500 to $35,000.
Ruth Ann Ingle and Gary L. Hoffman to Nichole Gevock, 106 N. Hancock St., $57,000 to $57,500.
Patty L. Hurley to DeKota L. Glosser and Alexis Glosser, 517 Frank St., $70,500 to $71,000.
Tamra Sue Deevers to Tomas Brothers Properties, LLC, 206 Main St., Chillicothe, $10,000 to $10,500.
Feb. 19
Cleo E. and Mary Ellen Winston to Larry W. Money, 2720 N. Court St., $130,000 to $130,500.
Phillip T. Ware and Jennifer R. Ware to Matthew W. Moegle and Mikayla Moegle, 33 Schwartz Drive, $172,500 to $173,000.